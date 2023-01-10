Read full article on original website
Fairest of the Fairs Selected for 2023
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin's newest Fairest of the Fairs is from Green Lake County. 22-year-old Sharlene Swedlund took that title this week after judging at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention. Swedlund is a Manufacturing student at Blackhawk Technical College and works at Kuhn North American. She'll be tasked...
Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot
The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
Some Clark County Snowmobile Trails Open
Effective today, the following Clark County Snowmobile Trails are open. The trails include the Thorp Sno Raiders, Riplinger Rip Riders, Colby Trailblazers, and the Dorchester Midnight Riders, but those trails are open only in Clark County. Several trail systems are still closed including the Curtiss Boomtown Sno Chasers, the Loyal Sno Angels, the Spencer Swamp Stompers, the Clark County Forest, the Neillsville/Granton Trail Busters, and the GWR Riders.
Neillsville City Council Approves Local Road Improvement Grant
The Neillsville City Council discussed a Local Road Improvement Grant at their meeting. City Clerk Rex Roehl presented the State of Wisconsin Local Road Improvement Grant for 2022 in the amount of $7,903.36 for Hewett Street (W. Eighteenth Street to W. Nineteenth Street) project. The Council accepted the grant. City...
City of Marshfield to Begin Ash Tree Removal
The City of Marshfield will begin ash tree removals in Braem Park starting in January. This is the second year of removals following a five-year plan to remove a majority of the ash tree population within the park. This is a proactive approach to remove ash trees before they are infected with Emerald Ash Borer and become hazardous.
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
Stolen Vehicle And Shooting Suspects From Milwaukee, Arrested In Wood County
On January 6th the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit, suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kou Yang, 27, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Marathon County Law Enforcement Takes More Than $40,000 Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drugs Off the Streets
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office and numerous other local law enforcement agencies took more than 40 thousand dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets on Wednesday. Investigations Captain Jeff Stefonek says a bust like this impacts everyone. "Obviously this is a significant amount and...
