Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
BASF’s Sculpteo Orders 3D Printing Automation Tech from AM-Flow
At Formnext 2022, automation is taking the spotlight for 3D printing, with a number of experts suggesting that it will be a central focus of the industry’s development in 2023. At CES, we’ve already seen the launch of a new automation ecosystem from Formlabs. One of the world’s largest petrochemical companies, BASF, is also embracing robotics and artificial intelligence through its Sculpteo subsidiary. The service bureau has just inked a deal to purchase an AM-Flow system from the Dutch company of the same name.
3DPrint.com
MELD Spins off Metal 3D Printing Service Bureau
Just as Virginia Tech was awarded a U.S. Department of Defense grant for the purchase of an additive friction stir deposition (AFSD) system, the only commercial provider of AFSD equipment, MELD Manufacturing, has announced a strong indicator of growth. The Virginia, USA-based startup has spun out a new business dedicated to AFSD metal 3D printing services.
3DPrint.com
CORE Digital Manufacturing Consolidation Continues: RE3DTECH+GoProto Buys Stanfordville Machining
Made up of a team of experienced production executives, CORE Industrial Partners is using its large bag of money to bring consolidation and capital to small-to-medium-sized businesses in manufacturing, building a powerhouse in the process. CORE has already bought 3DXTECH, FATHOM (NYSE: FATH), Prototek, and RE3DTECH. Now, the company has announced the purchase of Stanfordville Machining & Manufacturing.
3DPrint.com
BCN3D Introduces Upgraded Epsilon 3D Printers
BCN3D, a Barcelona-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of additive manufacturing (AM) hardware, has released the latest generation of its Epsilon line of printers, and the company claims that the newest Epsilons feature some key improvements. The Epsilon, an independent dual extrusion (IDEX) platform, first hit the market in 2020, and has an impressive list of corporate users, including Airbus, BMW, and Samsung.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bico, Microneedles and University of Nottingham
The UK´s Engineering Physical Sciences Research Council has awarded 6 million pounds to the University of Nottingham in order to develop a toolkit for the NHS and others to accelerate the development of custom made medical devices. IMcoMET has developed a micro needle based treatment for skin cancer using components by BMF. German medical group Sartorius has bought 10% of BICO which is a boost for the formerly fast expanding group.
3DPrint.com
Is Markforged Preparing for a Buyout?
(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) With a new year comes a new severance package for executives at Markforged (NYSE: MKFG). The metal and carbon fiber 3D printing company filed a form 8-K published on January 3, 2023 outlining details related to how executives would be compensated if let go from the company, particularly if there is a change in management. Does this mean that the company is preparing for such a change, possibly via acquisition?
3DPrint.com
Sartorius Investment in BICO to Boost Asia Expansion
As part of its multifaceted growth strategy, biotech company BICO (STO: BICO) has gained a new strategic partner, distributor, and investor in Sartorius (ETR: SRT), a century-old German life science group. A recently inked deal left Sartorius with a 10.1% stake in BICO and a privileged position as the leading distributor of BICO products in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, along with an agreement to develop bioprinting technologies.
3DPrint.com
The Coming Commoditization of Metal 3D Printing
In our article on predictions for the serial production of metal parts Autodesk’s Director of Additive Manufacturing, Alexander Oster, suggested that, “the metal AM space is currently splitting in high-end machines that grow in size and capital costs (mainly driven by aerospace applications), and in mass market machines which—at lower capex and associated risks—will drive lower-end applications that do need low part unit costs at a specific quality.”
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, January 11, 2023: Mycelium, 3D Printer Loan, & More
We’re covering some interesting research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as researchers from the University of Oldenburg are using tiny nozzles to 3D print nanoscale metallic structures. Moving on, BioLab Studio developed a 3D printed bio-scaffold for growing mycelium, and Zetamix 3D printed a new dielectric RF reflector. Finally, the Koehler Group is lending a BigRep PRO 3D printer to UnternehmerTUM’s MakerSpace.
3DPrint.com
Steakholder Foods Gets $1M Grant to Bioprint Cultured Eel
Deep tech food company Steakholder Foods (Nasdaq: STKH) could soon add new 3D printed cultured seafood to its product portfolio. Thanks to a $1 million grant from the Singapore Israel Industrial R&D Foundation (SIIRD), the startup plans to develop 3D printed structured eel and grouper products with Singaporean cultivated seafood startup Umami Meats.
3DPrint.com
Leading US Homebuilder Century Communities Starts Selling 3D Printed Homes in Arizona
Century Communities, one of the top 10 homebuilders in the US, announced that it is now selling homes with walls built using additive construction (AC) methods. The company has made the homes, which comprise a community in Casa Grande, AZ called ‘Mountain View Estates’, available for purchase through its website.
Comments / 0