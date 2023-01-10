Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Related
papreplive.com
Pennridge posts 7 pins, rolls past North Penn on Senior Night
EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge’s Xavier Dantzler had to try for a headlock throw. “That’s just kind of my signature,” he said. “And he told me right before that ‘Don’t throw it, don’t throw it,’ and I threw it anyway cause I’m addicted to it.”
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Jan. 11): Hill School boys basketball falls to Rocktop Academy
Highlights: Trey O’Neil had a monster game with seven 3-pointers and 30 points, but Hill was unable to overcome Rocktop Academy at home. Jacob Meachem scored 17 for the Blues, Augie Gerhart put up 14 and Justin Molen added 12. Rocktop Academy: Howbeck 2 1-2 9; Greer 9 3-3...
papreplive.com
West Chester East swims to victory over Eagles
West Chester >> The West Chester East swimming teams improved their record to 2-1 (for both boys and girls) and posted some district consideration times in a double victory against Bishop Shanahan Wednesday at the West Chester YMCA. The Viking girls earned a 91-60 win while the East boys prevailed...
papreplive.com
Boyertown hosts inaugural girls wrestling meet
BOYERTOWN >> A few months ago, there was no Boyertown girls wrestling team. But the Bears took a big step toward being recognized around the school and the community when it hosted a match for the first time on Wednesday night – a Quad Meet with Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Souderton with around 150 spectators.
papreplive.com
Conestoga ends long drought against Jaguars
Steve Wiechecki won a tight decision (4-2) at 121 pounds and Matt Boye earned a major decision at 160 as Conestogs defeated Garnet Valley, 43-25 in a Central League wrestling match Wednesday. The Pioneers (4-0 Central League, 10-1 overall) got their first win over the Jaguars since 2012. Parker Warkentine...
papreplive.com
Seagreaves twins boost up-and-coming Coatesville over Dtown East
UWCHLAN >> For much of their matches, their long brown hair escaped the headgear, hiding the eyes of Coatesville’s twin brothers, Evan and Jason Seagreaves. For as long as the duo has been wrestling, it’s mostly muscle memory at this point, but what the seniors could see is a promising lineup of underclassmen behind them.
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Googie Seidman rallies Haverford past Penncrest
It took Haverford High eight minutes Tuesday to just about match their offense from the previous 24 minutes. And that was enough for the Fords. Googie Seidman scored eight of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Fords eked out a 49-45 win over Penncrest. The Fords outscored the Lions, 24-14, in the final frame.
papreplive.com
DLN roundup (Jan. 10): Unionville girls beat Kennett on Senior Night
The Unionvile High School girls basketball team defeated Kennett, 47-39, on Senior Night Tuesday. The Longhorns were led by Riley Angstadt (15 points), Shannon Megill (12 points), Elle Johnson (10 points) and Milana Amoss (7 points). Mikayla Kelly led the Blue Demons with 18 points. Conestoga 47, Radnor 23 >>...
papreplive.com
Girls Basketball Notebook: Tough schedules producing opposite results for Carroll, O’Hara
It’s tradition for Archbishop Carroll and Cardinal O’Hara to play an extremely difficult nonleague schedule and this season isn’t any different. The young Lions are off to a 7-2 start after losing two of their first three games. They have impressive wins over South Bronx Prep, Academy of Notre Dame and West Chester Rustin. O’Hara defeated George School (Newtown) at the Blue Star Invitational Sunday, 46-28, for its sixth consecutive victory.
papreplive.com
Quakertown takes care of Upper Dublin
UPPER DUBLIN >> Quakertown’s Suburban One League Liberty Division dominance continued Wednesday night. The Panthers, who’ve won six straight league titles, improved to 2-0 in league play with a 49-12 win over Upper Dublin at Upper Dublin High School. Despite the early-season wins over Abington and Upper Dublin,...
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic’s Casey becomes program’s all-time leading scorer in win over Bonner & Prendergast
LANSDALE >> Only 16 points separated Gabby Casey from becoming Lansdale Catholic girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night. It took just a little over four minutes into the Crusaders’ contest with visiting Bonner & Prendergast before the stellar senior guard, her teammates and a packed student section were celebrating her taking over the program’s top spot.
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Jan. 10): Wissahickon tough enough against Cheltenham
Wissahickon 63, Cheltenham 43: Dom Vacchiano, Will Kirkpatrick and Owen Coughlin matched the Panthers physciality in the paint as the Trojans picked up the SOL crossover win on Tuesday night. Vacchiano led Wiss with 25, Jaylon Williams added 18 and Earl Stout had 11. Dock Mennonite 67, Calvary Christian 29:...
papreplive.com
Dylan Blair’s big night leads Downingtown West over WC East
DOWNINGTOWN- Special players never cease to amaze. They usually shine the brightest on the biggest stage against the best opponents. Tuesday night at Wagner Gymnasium Downingtown West senior point guard Dylan Blair put on a virtuoso performance as he scored 27 points, dished out eight assists and he also got plenty of help from his teammates as Downingtown West downed West Chester East 65-48, in a key Ches-Mont National Division game Included in Blair’s 27 points were four three-balls.
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Five triple winners pace Garnet Valley over Chichester
Zoey Rogers, Jasmine Dang, Peyton Goetz, Mallorie Jeremiah and Bella Madden all won three events for Garnet Valley girls swimming team in Monday’s 103-44 nonleague victory over Chichester. Rogers claimed first place in the 50 free and led off the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. Dang won...
papreplive.com
Upper Moreland rallies, beats Upper Dublin in overtime
UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Moreland’s offense managed just two points in the third quarter and 14 in the game entering the fourth quarter against Upper Dublin Tuesday night. The Golden Bears faced a nine-point deficit – the largest difference of the night – with eight minutes left in regulation.
papreplive.com
Defense, depth make it a happy birthday for McNichol, Springfield
CONCORD — Springfield had two things with which to concern itself going into Tuesday’s Central League battle against Garnet Valley. First, the team was without senior forward Anabel Kreydt, one of the Cougars’ leaders and most well-rounded players. Kreydt was unable to play due to an eye infection, but she shouldn’t miss a lot of time.
Comments / 0