Bridgeport, CT

West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers

WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
West Haven police respond to shots fired; incident extends to Chapel Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven police are investigating a shots fired incident in New Haven on Tuesday night. At about 8 p.m., West Haven Police posted on their Facebook page that they were investigating shots fired, but gave little other information, citing the security of their officers and investigation. A short time later they updated to say the location of the investigation was now in New Haven.
I-95 Northbound Delays Expected Tuesday

The New York State Thruway Authority is warning motorists heading north on I-95 and east on I-287 (CWE) should expect heavy delays on Tuesday, January 10th due to road work on northbound I-95 in Connecticut. Two of three lanes on I-95 starting at exit 21 in Rye will be closed...
SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting

Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some snow Thursday morning. The alert, however, is for later in the day. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"

At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
