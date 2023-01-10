Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Coffee, Food, Sweets, and More Available as City has Restaurant Open its Doors on West Main Street
Bridgeport’s Main Street has a new place to get something to eat, something to drink, and something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Just after the start of the New Year, Roasted Ice Café opened up shop on 925 West Main Street. The location is on U.S. Route 50 in the DePolo Plaza right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental.
darientimes.com
West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers
WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate apartment complex in New Haven following shots fired incident in West Haven
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A spike in serious car accidents in West Hartford has sparked a new movement. Man in custody after investigation at apartment complex in New Haven. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say they are investigating a shots fired...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
West Haven police respond to shots fired; incident extends to Chapel Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven police are investigating a shots fired incident in New Haven on Tuesday night. At about 8 p.m., West Haven Police posted on their Facebook page that they were investigating shots fired, but gave little other information, citing the security of their officers and investigation. A short time later they updated to say the location of the investigation was now in New Haven.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2023-01-09@5:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian struck at Beechwood and Howard Avenue. No further updates.
myrye.com
I-95 Northbound Delays Expected Tuesday
The New York State Thruway Authority is warning motorists heading north on I-95 and east on I-287 (CWE) should expect heavy delays on Tuesday, January 10th due to road work on northbound I-95 in Connecticut. Two of three lanes on I-95 starting at exit 21 in Rye will be closed...
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Norwalk Woman Charged With DWI In Darien After Failing To Stop At Stop Sign, Police Say
A Norwalk woman is facing charges after police said she was found to be intoxicated when she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign in Darien. An officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign while exiting the I-95 southbound Exit 13 ramp at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Darien Police Department reported.
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Utility Police In North Haven, Police Say
A 57-year-old man was charged after police said he drove while intoxicated and crashed into a utility pole on Long Island.John Wrynn, of Sag Harbor, was arrested at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, following a crash in North Haven, the Southampton Town Police Department said.Authorities said Wrynn w…
Eyewitness News
SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting
Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some snow Thursday morning. The alert, however, is for later in the day. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Finger Stuck in Playground Equipment
2023-01-09@ 12:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child got their finger stuck in a piece of playground equipment at Waltersville School at 150 Hallet Street. Firefighters were dispatched to unassemble the equipment to free the child.
ctbites.com
Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"
At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
hamlethub.com
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Law enforcement tries to serve search warrant in Hamden
Derek Mazzarella, a financial advisor with Gateway Financial Partners, talks about a new law called Secure Act 2.0 that will impact your ability to save.
Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area
A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
