Read full article on original website
Related
tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Nokian Tyres to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Rhea County
Global tire manufacturer to invest $174 million in expansion, create an additional 75 new jobs at Dayton facility. Nokian Tyres, which opened its first U.S. factory in Dayton in 2019, will create an additional 75 new jobs in Rhea County, increasing its total headcount in Southeast Tennessee to approximately 475 people.
tn.gov
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for January 12-18, 2023
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, January 16, 2023, through Friday, January 20, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
tn.gov
The State of the Child 2022 Report
Contact: Richard Kennedy | Richard.Kennedy@tn.gov | 615-532-1570. Annual report on Tennessee child well-being finds notable decline in child poverty. The State of the Child 2022 assesses how Tennessee children are faring post-pandemic. NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s children and their caregivers continue to face significant challenges but increasing investment provides a...
tn.gov
Board of Parole January Meeting to be held in Nashville
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will hold its next administrative board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 25 at 500 James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in downtown Nashville. The meeting is open to the public. Individuals interested in addressing...
tn.gov
TDEC Division of Archaeology To Host Annual Research Conference
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Archaeology will host its annual public meeting on research in archaeology Saturday Jan. 28 at the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The Current Research in Tennessee Archaeology conference provides a showcase for professional archaeologists, students, and the interested public to...
tn.gov
Conference: Save the Date & Call for Presenters
The annual Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference is the state’s premier workers’ compensation educational event. It is recognized as the largest and most comprehensive gathering of industry professionals in the state convening employers, attorneys, nurse case managers, medical providers, mediators, risk managers, safety professionals, and others from across the southeast. The event will showcase future directions, best practices, stories of successful collaboration and return-to-work strategies, and solutions to industry-wide issues within various program tracks (employer, adjuster, attorney, medical).
tn.gov
Mumpower Re-Elected Comptroller of the Treasury
The members of the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives have re-elected Jason Mumpower as Tennessee’s Comptroller of the Treasury. The vote by acclamation was taken during Wednesday’s Joint Convention of the 113th General Assembly. The 49-year-old native of Bristol is Tennessee’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury and...
tn.gov
TDEC Seeks Nominations for Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards. “The Volunteer State boasts tremendous beauty thanks to the Tennesseans who have made significant contributions to our natural resources,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We invite people across our Grand Divisions to nominate individuals and organizations who are benefiting Tennessee communities through environmental stewardship.”
Comments / 0