The annual Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference is the state’s premier workers’ compensation educational event. It is recognized as the largest and most comprehensive gathering of industry professionals in the state convening employers, attorneys, nurse case managers, medical providers, mediators, risk managers, safety professionals, and others from across the southeast. The event will showcase future directions, best practices, stories of successful collaboration and return-to-work strategies, and solutions to industry-wide issues within various program tracks (employer, adjuster, attorney, medical).

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO