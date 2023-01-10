Read full article on original website
TDEC To Accept Applications for Tire Environmental Grants
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will accept applications beginning Monday, Jan. 16 for grants from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP). The grants are to fund projects that create or expand uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire recycling and processing, using materials such...
TDEC Seeks Nominations for Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards. “The Volunteer State boasts tremendous beauty thanks to the Tennesseans who have made significant contributions to our natural resources,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We invite people across our Grand Divisions to nominate individuals and organizations who are benefiting Tennessee communities through environmental stewardship.”
Conference: Save the Date & Call for Presenters
The annual Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference is the state’s premier workers’ compensation educational event. It is recognized as the largest and most comprehensive gathering of industry professionals in the state convening employers, attorneys, nurse case managers, medical providers, mediators, risk managers, safety professionals, and others from across the southeast. The event will showcase future directions, best practices, stories of successful collaboration and return-to-work strategies, and solutions to industry-wide issues within various program tracks (employer, adjuster, attorney, medical).
Tennessee Wine and Grape Board to Meet
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board will meet Jan. 18, 2023 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville, Tenn. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CST in the Holeman Building conference room located at 424 Hogan Road. The meeting is open to the public to attend.
Board of Parole January Meeting to be held in Nashville
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will hold its next administrative board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 25 at 500 James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in downtown Nashville. The meeting is open to the public. Individuals interested in addressing...
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Tennessee with Office in Franklin, Future Restaurants
In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million, create more than 275 new jobs in Williamson County. Company will open first Tennessee restaurants by 2026. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County. Located off Interstate 65 in Franklin, In-N-Out will begin construction on its 100,000-square-foot office building by late...
The State of the Child 2022 Report
Contact: Richard Kennedy | Richard.Kennedy@tn.gov | 615-532-1570. Annual report on Tennessee child well-being finds notable decline in child poverty. The State of the Child 2022 assesses how Tennessee children are faring post-pandemic. NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s children and their caregivers continue to face significant challenges but increasing investment provides a...
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for January 12-18, 2023
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, January 16, 2023, through Friday, January 20, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Gov. Lee Appoints Stanley Kweller 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Stanley Kweller as circuit court judge for the 20th Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the death of Judge Phil Smith, effective immediately. “Stan is a highly qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience he will bring...
Mumpower Re-Elected Comptroller of the Treasury
The members of the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives have re-elected Jason Mumpower as Tennessee’s Comptroller of the Treasury. The vote by acclamation was taken during Wednesday’s Joint Convention of the 113th General Assembly. The 49-year-old native of Bristol is Tennessee’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury and...
Updated Campaign Contribution Limits for 2023-2024, Effective Immediately
The Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance has now released updated campaign contribution limits for the years 2023-2024 based upon Tenn. Code Ann. 2-10-301 et seq. and CPI data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. These updated limits are as follows:. OFFICE SOUGHT. PERSON. PAC. TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS FROM...
