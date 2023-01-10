Read full article on original website
Related
Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼
IMPERIAL, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Over in the Imperial Valley, residents are flocking to convenience stores to get in on the Mega Millions action. Family vacations, a brand new home, and early retirement are just some of the few things valley residents hoping for in tonight’s lottery drawing… which now stands as the 2nd largest in The post Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼ appeared first on KYMA.
A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend
An unsettled weather pattern will take over our region this weekend bringing in a series of storms coming from the Pacific. The post A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend appeared first on KYMA.
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
thedesertreview.com
IID's JB Hamby elected to lead California's Colorado River Board
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District Vice President and Division 2 Director JB Hamby will serve as Chairman of the Colorado River Board of California following his unanimous election during Wednesday’s meeting held in Ontario, California, according to a press release. Hamby has served on the Colorado River...
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Where are all of the eggs?
SAN DIEGO — After several weeks, a nationwide egg shortage has resulted in empty grocery store shelves at San Diego area supermarkets. CBS 8 visited several stores and found either empty shelves or if there were eggs, they were a lot more expensive than they used to be. One...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
sdsheriff.gov
Stolen Property - East County
Five people have been arrested in connection with stolen vehicles, identity theft, fake currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession in the East County. On December 29, 2022, a City of San Diego resident had his Subaru Outback stolen. In the early morning hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023, deputies...
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
yumadailynews.com
Driving high is still illegal, says sheriffs in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY - Sheriff in Imperial County have been addressing that driving under the influence (DUI) laws are not just for alcohol. Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana, is also dangerous and illegal. Driving is a complex task that requires your full attention to stay safe and alert....
3 teens arrested in connection with fatal East County stabbing; victim identified
A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night has been identified and three teens have been arrested in connection to the incident, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Man, Sisters Killed in Double Murder-Suicide in Lakeside Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified two women and a man who died by gunfire last week in a murder-suicide in a neighborhood near Lake Jennings. Killed in the shooting the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business in Lakeside on Friday were Kenneth Harrington, 59; his girlfriend, Michelle Mallucci, 60; and her sister, Theresa Schrantz, 59, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5
Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
George Garcia, 44, Sentenced for Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Son in El Cajon
A man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend’s 21-year-old son in El Cajon, then took part in a standoff with police at a La Mesa hotel, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in state prison. George Louis Garcia, 44, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count stemming from...
Comments / 0