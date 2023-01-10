IMPERIAL, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Over in the Imperial Valley, residents are flocking to convenience stores to get in on the Mega Millions action. Family vacations, a brand new home, and early retirement are just some of the few things valley residents hoping for in tonight’s lottery drawing… which now stands as the 2nd largest in The post Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼ appeared first on KYMA.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO