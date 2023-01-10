ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the University of Delaware

How I Teach — Philosophy

Editor’s note: First-year students, prospective students (and some of their parents) wonder and worry how they will handle the academic transition from high school to college. In a series of stories, UDaily speaks with University of Delaware professors who teach courses commonly taken by students during their first year on campus. The series includes professors who teach biology, writing, business, calculus, political science and sociology, and those stories can be read on the How I Teach website. In this story, Associate Professor Seth Shabo explains his approach to teaching introductory philosophy.
Read Aloud Delaware unveils new logo, strategic plan

Read Aloud Delaware, a Wilmington nonprofit dedicated to helping young children be ready to learn to read in school, unveiled a new logo Tuesday designed to illustrate its new strategic plan. The new logo is a more polished version of its longtime symbol, featuring an adult and a child looking at a book. It was designed to illustrate the nonprofit’s ... Read More
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council

The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
In Memoriam: Bradley Scott

Bradley “Brad” Scott, who was an engagement specialist in the Career Services Center at the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, in Newark, Delaware. He was 58. After a stellar 30-year career in banking, Mr. Scott joined...
Preparing for a changing climate

University of Delaware civil engineers are leading a multi-institutional effort to identify the best models to calculate flood risk at coastal military installations where climate change threatens to increase the risk of flood damage from sea level rise and storm surge. The four-year project, which launched in mid-2022 and will...
Beebe CEO Tam urges stepped up effort to meet health care labor shortage

Beebe Healthcare CEO Dr. David Tam urged government and the business community to explore innovative ways to meet the challenge of healthcare staffing. Tam spoke at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The sold-out event brought more than 1,100 to the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care

Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
Dover congregations receive training on how to provide homeless services

For many Dover-area churches and other places of worship, the sharp rise in unsheltered homelessness statewide means more people knocking on their doors or calling their offices searching for food, shelter or gas money. The people answering those calls – an administrative assistant, for instance – are often the only...
Badge pinning ceremony held for new police administration in Wilmington

A promotion and badge pinning ceremony was held Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at The Baby Grand in Wilmington for new Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos and his new inspectors, Matthew Hall and Anthony Bowers. Campos is a 26-year veteran of the Wilmington Police Department and becomes the 33rd Police...
Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community

BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000

Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
Beebe Healthcare opens new services in Milford

Beebe Healthcare recently announced that laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278. Hours for X-ray and lab services are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Wilmington's "Dine Downtown Deal"

Support Downtown Wilmington DE eateries and you’ll get rewarded! Dine-in or take out 5x between 1/1/23 and 3/31/23 and receive a gift card in the amount of 20% of the total meals purchased (before tip) to the business of your choice in the Wilmington Downtown Business Improvement District (WDBID).
Avelo ready to say 'hello' to Wilmington

Avelo Airlines officials say they're ready to take to the skies out of the Wilmington Airport, and, in the process, ease fears of another failed airline. In May, Frontier stopped flying out of Wilmington, less than two years after returning to Delaware commercial air service. Avelo spokesperson Jim Olson told...
