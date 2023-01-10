Read full article on original website
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Coyotes
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their lone home game in a nine-game stretch tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets are 11-3-0...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14
NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Lightning
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning for Saturday's Hall of Fame game. Two games into a seven-game homestand, the Blues will look to improve their season home record over the long stretch at Enterprise Center. Their 8-9-2 record on home ice ranks No. 26 in the NHL this season, down from their Top-10 standing last year. With the final four games in the homestand - and the next two - coming against teams currently outside the playoff picture, the Blues have an opportunity to build steam heading towards the All-Star break.
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
Andersen makes 34 saves, Hurricanes defeat Penguins
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday. The win was Andersen's second straight after he missed 29 games with a lower-body injury. He made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
NHL
Devils set road record in victory against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- The New Jersey Devils became the first team in NHL history to win 17 of their first 20 road games when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Jack Hughes had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves for the Devils...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the latter half of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7) will visit Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-15-6) at Capital One Arena on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
Ovechkin ties NHL record for 30-goal seasons in Capitals loss to Flyers
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons in the Washington Capitals' 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Ovechkin tied Mike Gartner by reaching the milestone for the 17th time, scoring with a backhand on a rebound in front to tie it 1-1 at 17:56 of the first period.
NHL
Hurricanes defenseman Burns takes rare face-off, wins against Crosby
Facing long odds on penalty kill, veteran steps up to take draw. Forced into duty, Brent Burns shook off the rust and delivered. The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman won a face-off, a rare enough feat. Then you have to consider he won it against Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. Burns was...
NHL
Francouz makes 29 saves, Avalanche shut out Senators
DENVER -- Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for the Colorado Avalanche in a 7-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena on Saturday. It was the first shutout of the season for Francouz and his fourth in the NHL. "These early games are a little bit different because you...
NHL
Stars discuss improving execution in preparation for a daunting schedule
Lundkvist faces former team as Dallas heads into challenging two weeks before the All-Star break. NHL players and coaches are typically focused on their next game, so they don't usually have time to look at stretches in a season. But because Dallas has a run of good teams before the...
NHL
Flyers Drop Caps, 3-1
Carter Hart made 39 saves - including all 33 shots he faced in the final 40 minutes - to help the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over Washington on Saturday at Capital One Arena, giving the Flyers a sweep of a two-game home-and-home set of games with the Caps. Hart picked up both victories over the Caps this week, and Philadelphia has now won seven of its last eight games in what is easily its hottest stretch of the season to date.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Wild in Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
Jan. 14, 2023 | 6:00 pm MST | Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Fresh off a three-game homestand the Arizona Coyotes have hit the road for two road games, starting in Minnesota against the Wild on Saturday. It also...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ STARS
SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'. What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
NHL
Andersen returns, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets to end 4-game skid
COLUMBUS -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in his return from injury for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. The 33-year-old goalie missed 29 games with a lower-body injury. He hadn't played since Nov. 6, a 3-1 loss to...
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 'Weren't Playing Physical' After 8-5 Loss to Kraken
Chicago fails to extend its winning streak after an 8-5 loss to Seattle. Despite pulling within three goals early in the third period, the Blackhawks were unable to match the pace of the red-hot Seattle Kraken. The Kraken came out of the gates running, going up 6-1 by the end...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Cap Franchise-Record Homestand Tonight vs. New Jersey
The Ducks have reached the finale of a franchise-record 10-game homestand, tonight hosting the New Jersey Devils and celebrating Lunar New Year at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: ESPN+/Hulu | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. Anaheim will look to close the nearly month-long homestand...
