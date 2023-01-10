ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdc.edu

Miami Dade College Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant to Renovate Historic Freedom Tower

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2023 – Miami Dade College (MDC) has been awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant in the amount of $500,000 to help renovate its National Historic Landmark Freedom Tower located in the heart of downtown Miami. The grant is part of NEH’s $28.1 million effort to support innovative projects that use digital tools and technology to further humanities research and increase the accessibility of public programs, cultural and archival materials, and educational resources for large audiences.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy