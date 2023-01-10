MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2023 – Miami Dade College (MDC) has been awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant in the amount of $500,000 to help renovate its National Historic Landmark Freedom Tower located in the heart of downtown Miami. The grant is part of NEH’s $28.1 million effort to support innovative projects that use digital tools and technology to further humanities research and increase the accessibility of public programs, cultural and archival materials, and educational resources for large audiences.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO