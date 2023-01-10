Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in OrlandoMadocOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Related
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA
Orlando Magic Among Very Best in This One Important Defensive Category
SALT LAKE CITY - Can you guess which four teams last season were the best at defending the 3-point line?. It’s easy to answer if you remember how the playoffs unfolded. The top four teams at guarding the 3-point line in the 2021-22 regular season were the four teams that ultimately reached the conference finals: the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks. Fifth, by the way, were the Phoenix Suns, who had the league’s top overall record going into the playoffs.
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
"I'll Be Back" | Sexton Expected To Return When Utah Hosts Orlando On Friday Night
After picking up arguably their best win of the season three nights ago against Cleveland, the Jazz continue their extended homestand when they face the streaking Magic on Friday night. In what was an emotional night following the return of Donovan Mitchell back to Vivint Arena, Utah showed off its...
NBA
Utah Jazz to bring back Delta Center as arena sponsor
SALT LAKE CITY – The Delta Center is coming back to Utah. The global airline will assume the naming rights for Utah’s premier sports and entertainment center – which is home to the Utah Jazz and more than 320 evenings of events each year – effective July 2023 as part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations.
NBA
Miami HEAT & Feeding South Florida – MLK Observance Event Recap
In an effort to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by supporting and encouraging the call for acts of service in observance of his birthday, particularly promoting compassion for one another, HEAT front office staff collaborated with Feeding South Florida to create 400 grocery boxes at their warehouse. These boxes will go to support homebound seniors and families throughout the tri-county area. Each grocery box includes proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and shelf-stable dairy.
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
Ever-Growing Thunder Energized by the Back-to-Back
CHICAGO -- Nine days ago in Orlando, the Thunder was coming off a blowout win over the Boston Celtics, a team-fueled rout where OKC exploded for 150 points. After a long two-and-a-half-hour flight and an early morning arrival on the east coast, the Thunder had to pick itself up and compete against a well-rested and scrappy Magic squad. In the first half, the Thunder didn’t deliver, and ultimately lost the game by 11.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.13.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: OKC (19-23, 6-14 on the road) at Bulls (19-23, 11-9 at home) 7PM . RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.1 ppg. OKC:. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
NBA
Lillard Remains 7th Among West Guards In Second All-Star Voting Returns
New year, mostly the same All-Star starters voting results. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who ranks 12th in points per game and 13th in assist per game this season, remains at seventh among West guards in the latest round of fan voting returns for starters at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard now has 480,259 votes, roughly 166,000 more votes than he received in the first release of fan votes last week.
NBA
Turnover-Prone Hornets Get Swept In Toronto To Finish Road Trip
Season-High 32 PTS for Ball, But Giveaways and Fouling Crush Charlotte’s Chances. Back-to-back north-of-the-border outings this week for the Charlotte Hornets produced the same result – although for largely different reasons – the second of which was a 124-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers on Jarrett Culver
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on two-way guard Jarrett Culver, the team announced today. In 10 games (one start) for the Hawks this season, Culver averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. He netted a season-high 10 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 2, 2022.
NBA
"This Team Doesn't Go Away" | Jazz Show A Lot Of Heart And Fight Before Falling In The Final Seconds
Coming into Saturday night, the Jazz knew it would be challenging against the 76ers. Not only were they on the second game of their league-leading 12th back-to-back, but they were also facing one of the best teams in the NBA — and doing so without future All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Cool-Down Streaking Denver Nuggets
Last Matchup: 1/5/23 – LAC 91 @ DEN 122 | Jamal Murray 18 PTS – Norman Powell - 13 PTS. The Clippers got back in the win column with a 113-101 victory over Dallas on Tuesday. They pulled down 12 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points and have now had 20+ second-chance points in consecutive games. They had just one game with 20+ second-chance points previously all season (25 on December 5).
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/13/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 13, 2023. Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit. New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz: Game Preview
After recording victories in two of their first three games out west, the Orlando Magic have a chance to guarantee that they’ll finish their five-game, 10-day road stint with a winning mark on Friday night. The Magic (16-26) will attempt to notch their third triumph of this trip when...
NBA
Cavaliers Hire Anderson Varejao as Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador
Returns to Cleveland in full-time role after retiring from 14-year NBAplaying career, including 13 illustrious seasons as a member of the Cavaliers; will be honored with special presentation at halftime during Cavaliers January 21 game. CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Anderson Varejão as a Player Development Consultant and...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum in Friday night meetup with Knicks
The Wizards (18-24) are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season after coming from behind to beat the Bulls on Wednesday night without Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis. 48 hours later, they'll look to build on that momentum in tonight's meeting with the white-hot Knicks (23-19). Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 13, 2023
The fourth game of a five-game road trip for New Orleans (25-17) tips off at 6 p.m. Central on Friday in Detroit (12-33). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM is at 5:30. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-Pistons. Zion Williamson remains among the leaders in All-Star voting.
NBA
Weekend Full Of Hoops As The Trail Blazers And Mavericks Get Set For Two Starting Tonight
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (19-22) vs DALLAS MAVERICKS (24-19) Jan. 14, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Dallas will meet for the third time of the regular season on Jan. 14 in Portland. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks by a final...
Comments / 0