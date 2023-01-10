ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA

Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars

The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Orlando Magic Among Very Best in This One Important Defensive Category

SALT LAKE CITY - Can you guess which four teams last season were the best at defending the 3-point line?. It’s easy to answer if you remember how the playoffs unfolded. The top four teams at guarding the 3-point line in the 2021-22 regular season were the four teams that ultimately reached the conference finals: the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks. Fifth, by the way, were the Phoenix Suns, who had the league’s top overall record going into the playoffs.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Utah Jazz to bring back Delta Center as arena sponsor

SALT LAKE CITY – The Delta Center is coming back to Utah. The global airline will assume the naming rights for Utah’s premier sports and entertainment center – which is home to the Utah Jazz and more than 320 evenings of events each year – effective July 2023 as part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Miami HEAT & Feeding South Florida – MLK Observance Event Recap

In an effort to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by supporting and encouraging the call for acts of service in observance of his birthday, particularly promoting compassion for one another, HEAT front office staff collaborated with Feeding South Florida to create 400 grocery boxes at their warehouse. These boxes will go to support homebound seniors and families throughout the tri-county area. Each grocery box includes proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and shelf-stable dairy.
NBA

Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history

Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Ever-Growing Thunder Energized by the Back-to-Back

CHICAGO -- Nine days ago in Orlando, the Thunder was coming off a blowout win over the Boston Celtics, a team-fueled rout where OKC exploded for 150 points. After a long two-and-a-half-hour flight and an early morning arrival on the east coast, the Thunder had to pick itself up and compete against a well-rested and scrappy Magic squad. In the first half, the Thunder didn’t deliver, and ultimately lost the game by 11.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.13.2023

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: OKC (19-23, 6-14 on the road) at Bulls (19-23, 11-9 at home) 7PM . RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.1 ppg. OKC:. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Lillard Remains 7th Among West Guards In Second All-Star Voting Returns

New year, mostly the same All-Star starters voting results. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who ranks 12th in points per game and 13th in assist per game this season, remains at seventh among West guards in the latest round of fan voting returns for starters at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard now has 480,259 votes, roughly 166,000 more votes than he received in the first release of fan votes last week.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Turnover-Prone Hornets Get Swept In Toronto To Finish Road Trip

Season-High 32 PTS for Ball, But Giveaways and Fouling Crush Charlotte’s Chances. Back-to-back north-of-the-border outings this week for the Charlotte Hornets produced the same result – although for largely different reasons – the second of which was a 124-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers on Jarrett Culver

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on two-way guard Jarrett Culver, the team announced today. In 10 games (one start) for the Hawks this season, Culver averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. He netted a season-high 10 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 2, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Cool-Down Streaking Denver Nuggets

Last Matchup: 1/5/23 – LAC 91 @ DEN 122 | Jamal Murray 18 PTS – Norman Powell - 13 PTS. The Clippers got back in the win column with a 113-101 victory over Dallas on Tuesday. They pulled down 12 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points and have now had 20+ second-chance points in consecutive games. They had just one game with 20+ second-chance points previously all season (25 on December 5).
DENVER, CO
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/13/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 13, 2023. Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit. New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz: Game Preview

After recording victories in two of their first three games out west, the Orlando Magic have a chance to guarantee that they’ll finish their five-game, 10-day road stint with a winning mark on Friday night. The Magic (16-26) will attempt to notch their third triumph of this trip when...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to build momentum in Friday night meetup with Knicks

The Wizards (18-24) are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season after coming from behind to beat the Bulls on Wednesday night without Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis. 48 hours later, they'll look to build on that momentum in tonight's meeting with the white-hot Knicks (23-19). Here's everything you need to know.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 13, 2023

The fourth game of a five-game road trip for New Orleans (25-17) tips off at 6 p.m. Central on Friday in Detroit (12-33). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM is at 5:30. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-Pistons. Zion Williamson remains among the leaders in All-Star voting.
WASHINGTON, LA

