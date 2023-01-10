Members sought for new Downtown Advisory Committee

11-person committee will have vital role in transforming downtown Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (Jan. 10, 2023) – The City of Killeen is accepting applications for our new Downtown Advisory Committee.

This committee advises City staff on matters relating to the City’s Downtown Revitalization program and provides volunteer support, additional fundraising, and advocacy for the local program.

The Committee will study, recommend and review policies, programs, and concepts utilized in other communities which are designed to increase the economic vitality of Downtown, enhance the physical and visual assets, promote a positive image, showcase the unique characteristics of downtown, and create a strong foundation for a sustainable revitalization effort, including cultivating partnerships, community involvement, and resources for downtown.

The 11-person committee will meet quarterly and will consist of four citizen representatives that are City of Killeen community member-business leaders, and one representative from the following entities: Killeen Arts Commission, Heritage Preservation Board, Fort Hood, Downtown Merchants Association, Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.

To apply, please visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Boards.