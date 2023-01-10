While some across baseball have speculated January could be a bit more active on the trade market than earlier offseason, there are plenty of other dates to notice on the colander this month. Today is the day teams and players exchanged salary figures for 2023 before potential arbitration. On January 15th, the international signing period begins. And on January 24th, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be announced. If you are a Braves fan, the past, present, and future will all potentially be impacted/honored in the next few weeks.

2 DAYS AGO