Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Philosophy BloggerAtlanta, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
batterypower.com
Braves News: Michael Harris among top 10 center fielders, arbitration deadline, more
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was ranked as the fifth best center fielder in the league by MLB Network. Mike Trout currently tops the list. Michael Harris had an incredible 2022. At the end of May, he was called to the big leagues straight from Double-A. After his call to the majors, he appeared in 1021 frames at center field for the Braves. He had 252 putouts in 257 opportunities and committed just two errors.
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: Will Charlie Morton bounce back?
No Atlanta Braves starter had more strikeouts, and no one made more starts in 2022 than Charlie Morton. The results, though, weren’t what we’ve come to expect from the veteran. Morton allowed the most home runs of his career and hit more batters than Max Fried, Spencer Strider...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more
It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana. The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis...
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer: Arbitration Deadline and Andruw Jones HOF Progress
While some across baseball have speculated January could be a bit more active on the trade market than earlier offseason, there are plenty of other dates to notice on the colander this month. Today is the day teams and players exchanged salary figures for 2023 before potential arbitration. On January 15th, the international signing period begins. And on January 24th, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be announced. If you are a Braves fan, the past, present, and future will all potentially be impacted/honored in the next few weeks.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Ted Turner completes his purchase of the Atlanta Braves
1891 - The National League votes to allow the American Association to place a team in Boston, despite strong opposition by the owners of the Boston Beaneaters. 1988 - Bob Horner returns to the major leagues by agreeing to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Horner played the 1987 season in Japan after collusion between the owners reduced the demand for his services.
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
The international signing period will begin Sunday and the Atlanta Braves will be in their second year with a full bonus pool post MLB Sanctions. Atlanta’s 2022 signing class was headlined by infielder Diego Benitez and outfielder Douglas Glod. You can find all of the details you need to know for this signing period in our handy primer.
batterypower.com
Braves ink Luis Guanipa as top international signing
The Atlanta Braves are back in the business of signing top international amateurs, and this year their big bonus is going to Luis Guanipa. The 17 year old Guanipa is an outfielder from Venezuela and may be the most exciting international prospect the Braves have signed since the ill-fated 2016 class. The Braves have not yet confirmed the signing, but it has been reported by multiple outlets and is pending a physical.
batterypower.com
Braves International Signing tracker
Major League Baseball’s International Signing Period will officially open Sunday morning and will continue through December 15. The biggest names will come off the board likely over the next couple of days. The International period is critically important to the Atlanta Braves, who will be operating with a full...
batterypower.com
Braves avoid arbitration with A.J. Minter
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal with A.J. Minter worth $4,287,500. Atlanta has three players remaining that are arbitration eligible in Max Fried, Joe Jimenez and Lucas Luetge. Minter was projected for a $5 million salary by MLB Trade Rumors...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron is elected to the Hall of Fame
1959 - John Quinn resigns as general manager of the Milwaukee Braves and immediately accepts a similar position with the Phillies. 1982 - Hank Aaron and Frank Robinson are elected to the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Aaron falls nine votes shy of becoming the first-ever unanimous selection and his 97.8 election percentage is second only to Ty Cobb who had 98.2 percent in the inaugural election in 1936.
batterypower.com
Braves, Dennis Santana avoid arbitration with $1 million deal
Friday is Major League Baseball’s deadline for arbitration eligible players and teams to swap contract offers before heading before an arbitrator next month. Technically, players and teams are still allowed to negotiate until the player’s arbitration hearing, but more and more teams are going the file and trial route.
batterypower.com
Braves News: International free agency is open, Max Fried, more
Well, international free agency is upon us, and in their second year fully back in the market after the crippling sanctions, the Braves are expected to make a splash. Matt from our minor league staff wrote up a great primer for the signing period and we will have a signing tracker up on the site today.
Comments / 0