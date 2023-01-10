Read full article on original website
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Luiz Gohara from the Mariners
2017 - The Braves acquire Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows from the Mariners in exchange for Shae Simmons and Mallex Smith. Seattle with then send Smith to the Rays along with Carlos Vargas and Ryan Yarbrough in exchange for lefty Drew Smyly. MLB History. 1909 - The National Commission approves...
Braves 2022-2023 International Free Agency Primer
With the 2022-2023 International Free Agent period about to open for MLB, it is now time to start to look at what the Atlanta Braves are expected to do during this international free agency period, starting January 15th. The 2022-2023 Signing Period. For the second straight offseason, the international signing...
Hot Stove open thread
Here is a look at the biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball for Thursday, January 12:. The Dodgers announced Thursday that Trevor Bauer cleared waivers and was given his unconditional release. Matt Holiday resigned as bench coach of the Cardinals Thursday and was replaced by Joe McEwing. Holiday accepted...
Braves News: IFA primer, Correa finally signs, more
Well Carlos Correa finally was able to get a contract across the finish line with the M......innesota Twins. It is both highly amusing and good for the Braves that he did not go to the Mets after Steve Cohen talked about the Mets needing him on the record. This switch puts the Mets back in territory of spending a historically large amount of money to essentially bring back the same quality team as last year, which is still a very good team, of course. Meanwhile, Correa gets $200 million guaranteed, which is significantly less than he had been offered earlier in the offseason, but still a hefty sum that is so much that he probably won’t even notice the difference in quality of life, especially with the potential for an extra $70 million if he stays healthy.
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Atlanta’s offseason, Carlos Correa saga, more
News from the Atlanta Braves was slow on Tuesday, but the hot stove did warm up for the remainder of Major League Baseball. The Carlos Correa saga appears to have *finally* come to an end, Trevor Story underwent surgery, and a couple trades were announced. In terms of Braves news,...
Braves News: Michael Harris among top 10 center fielders, arbitration deadline, more
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was ranked as the fifth best center fielder in the league by MLB Network. Mike Trout currently tops the list. Michael Harris had an incredible 2022. At the end of May, he was called to the big leagues straight from Double-A. After his call to the majors, he appeared in 1021 frames at center field for the Braves. He had 252 putouts in 257 opportunities and committed just two errors.
Braves, Max Fried headed to arbitration
Max Fried will have his salary set through arbitration for the second straight season after he and the Atlanta Braves failed to reach an agreement before Friday’s deadline to exchange offers. As a file and trial team, the Braves will no longer negotiate a one-year deal with Fried, but...
Examining Austin Riley’s 2022 offensive uptick
Austin Riley has be a key member of the Atlanta Braves offense for the past two years. In 2022 he took his offensive output to a new level. Let’s explore what he did differently that helped him see his offense reach the elite level territory. In 2021, Riley had...
This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron is elected to the Hall of Fame
1959 - John Quinn resigns as general manager of the Milwaukee Braves and immediately accepts a similar position with the Phillies. 1982 - Hank Aaron and Frank Robinson are elected to the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Aaron falls nine votes shy of becoming the first-ever unanimous selection and his 97.8 election percentage is second only to Ty Cobb who had 98.2 percent in the inaugural election in 1936.
Daily Hammer: Arbitration Deadline and Andruw Jones HOF Progress
While some across baseball have speculated January could be a bit more active on the trade market than earlier offseason, there are plenty of other dates to notice on the colander this month. Today is the day teams and players exchanged salary figures for 2023 before potential arbitration. On January 15th, the international signing period begins. And on January 24th, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be announced. If you are a Braves fan, the past, present, and future will all potentially be impacted/honored in the next few weeks.
Braves, Dennis Santana avoid arbitration with $1 million deal
Friday is Major League Baseball’s deadline for arbitration eligible players and teams to swap contract offers before heading before an arbitrator next month. Technically, players and teams are still allowed to negotiate until the player’s arbitration hearing, but more and more teams are going the file and trial route.
Braves avoid arbitration with A.J. Minter
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal with A.J. Minter worth $4,287,500. Atlanta has three players remaining that are arbitration eligible in Max Fried, Joe Jimenez and Lucas Luetge. Minter was projected for a $5 million salary by MLB Trade Rumors...
