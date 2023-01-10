Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny Makes History and Taylor Swift Rules Sales as Music Biz Sees Further Growth: Luminate Year-End Report
In another year of growth, albeit less robust in the U.S. than in recent years, the biggest surprise in Luminate’s year-end report on how the music business fare in 2022 is a story that has been developing before our eyes each week since May. The official coronation of Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” as the year’s most consumed album in America marks the first time ever that honor has been achieved by a collection recorded in a language other than English. It’s just the latest feat by the artist who had already scored the first No. 1 on the Billboard...
Taylor Swift Sold Limited-Edition Digital Downloads of ‘Midnights’ for 12 Hours
Swifties moved swiftly on Jan. 5 when Taylor Swift started a 12-hour sale of four limited-edition exclusive digital copies of her recently released tenth album, Midnights, featuring different cover art and behind-the-song material. Digital versions featured bonus material on Midnights tracks “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma.” Matching the cover art...
Taylor Swift Albums Account for 1 in 25 Vinyl LPs Sold in 2022
Last year, one of every 25 vinyl LPs sold in the United States was a Taylor Swift album, Billboard reports, citing Luminate’s year-end music roundup. Driven by the bonanza release of Midnights, which encouraged fans to buy multiple copies with different sleeves, Swift’s 1.7 million LP sales made her the runaway top-seller in the vinyl market. Based on total album-equivalent consumption, however, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was 2022’s biggest album in the United States. It pulled ahead with massive streaming numbers: 4.3 billion audio streams to Midnights’ 1.8 billion.
2022 Best Selling Albums
2022 has been an amazing year for music! With hits from well-known artists to rising stars, it seems that the year was full of music from many genres that everyone can enjoy. As this year comes to a close, let’s take a look back on the top three best-selling albums of 2022.
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nominations for this year's BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each. Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again and pop rock band The 1975.
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
Stevie Nicks Says Don Henley ‘Wishes’ She Had Written 1 Lyric About Him
Looking back at her greatest hits, Stevie Nicks says former flame Don Henley 'wishes' a line in one of her most famous songs was about him.
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Hootie & the Blowfish Had to Pay Up Because ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ Was So Similar to Bob Dylan Songs
Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker said "Only Wanna Be with You" took lyrics from one of Bob Dylan's classic songs.
How Christine McVie wrote the song that gave Fleetwood Mac their future
All those shimmering pop masterpieces about dysfunctional relationships can be traced back to a single Fleetwood Mac song
How Stevie Nicks Used ‘For What It’s Worth’ As a Political Statement
Stevie Nicks made a political statement with her 2022 release 'For What It's Worth.' Here's what she said about her latest cover.
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach’s New Box Set Features a Track From an Axed ‘Austin Powers’ Musical
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach are sharing two previously unreleased songs that will appear on an upcoming box set covering their 30-year creative partnership. The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, out March 3 via Ume, will feature all of the published songs the two musicians have written since they first started working together in 1995. It also boasts a mix of 19 previously unreleased recordings, including live performances and songs written from some unrealized musical projects, including one based on Austin Powers. To tease the box set, Costello and Bacharach shared two unreleased live performances. One is a rendition of “Painted...
Joni Mitchell to Receive Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
In what’s shaping up to be a big year for the continued comeback of Joni Mitchell, the legendary singer-songwriter has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Mitchell will be feted on March 1 with an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., an event that will be broadcast on March 31 across PBS stations nationwide. The participating artists have not yet been announced. “This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said of the honor in a statement. “Thank you for honoring me.” “Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on...
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Austin Butler Seemingly Credits Ex Vanessa Hudgens With Pushing Him To Do ‘Elvis’ Movie
Austin Butler seemed to reference a conversation with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens that inspired him to play late rock legend Elvis Presley. “The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot,'” the 31-year-old said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors Roundtable series. While he didn’t name Vanessa and simply referred to his ex as a “friend” the story lines up with a past story the High School Musical alum has told where she did name her ex-boyfriend of eight years.
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich drops new single ‘Hometown’, announces EP
Lorde‘s sister Indy Yelich has shared a new single called ‘Hometown’ and announced debut EP ‘Threads’ – watch the video for the new song below. The singer emerged last September with debut single ‘Threads’, and will release a debut EP of the same name on February 17 via TMWRK.
