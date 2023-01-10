Austin Butler seemed to reference a conversation with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens that inspired him to play late rock legend Elvis Presley. “The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot,'” the 31-year-old said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors Roundtable series. While he didn’t name Vanessa and simply referred to his ex as a “friend” the story lines up with a past story the High School Musical alum has told where she did name her ex-boyfriend of eight years.

