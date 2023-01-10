Anyone who thinks committing violent crimes in Texas is a good idea, should really put some thought into just how many of us are armed legally. Even my 68 year old wife packs and she knows how to use it.
These minorities will never learn. No one ever claimed these criminals were smart. just remember stand up for yourself and your property and with a dead criminal there's only one side of the story
The year has only begun, and these incidents will occur more often. Our justice system has failed, and NCSWICN. The cleansing or Great Winnowing has begun, and it will get worse before it gets better.
Comments / 32