Texas State

BC Blades
4d ago

Anyone who thinks committing violent crimes in Texas is a good idea, should really put some thought into just how many of us are armed legally. Even my 68 year old wife packs and she knows how to use it.

Gary Collins
4d ago

These minorities will never learn. No one ever claimed these criminals were smart. just remember stand up for yourself and your property and with a dead criminal there's only one side of the story

N. Curbo
4d ago

The year has only begun, and these incidents will occur more often. Our justice system has failed, and NCSWICN. The cleansing or Great Winnowing has begun, and it will get worse before it gets better.

KIXS FM 108

Rodeo Houston Overflow Parking Used to Be Astroworld

On a few occasions at Rodeo Houston, the overflow parking led us to a lot across Loop 610. Every time, we get out of the car, I always make comment along the lines of 'this used to be Astroworld.' It brought back so many memories of awesome Saturday afternoons waiting to get on the Texas Cyclone or the Bamboo Shoots. After all of these years, the land sits vacant or at least time we drove by it was. Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if someone had the means to bring back a theme park to that same spot or general area and also call it Astroworld? For now, all we have is those memories, take a look a few pictures that will also bring back those memories for you.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

21 Year Old Texas Woman Found with Her Head Violently Cut Off

Sheriff's Office in Waller County received a disturbing call for an incredibly gruesome crime in their small rural town. Waller County is located near Houston in a rural part of southeast Texas. This relatively small rural town did not expect to wake up and learn about an extraordinarily violent crime committed in their community.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
Pleasanton Express

Two arrested, charged with murder

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
PLEASANTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

