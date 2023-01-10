ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Faithful Texas Pitbull Loses His Life to Save His People

It's one of the most heart-wrenching facts about our most faithful pets... they will unquestionably risk their lives to save their family. Sadly, that is exactly what happened when a Texas family watched their mobile home burn down and their pit bull was nowhere to be found after the fire was controlled.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
BEAUMONT, TX
KIXS FM 108

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year

There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Texas Liquor Stores to Close for 61 Hours During New Years

If you plan on partying to bring in the New Year, don't wait until the last minute to buy your alcohol. Liquor stores will close on Saturday night and will not reopen until Tuesday! According to TABC rules and regulations, alcohol sales are not permitted on Sunday, but what some of you might not know is that if the Holiday falls on a Sunday. The liquor store will observe the holiday the Monday after! The same thing happened just last week for Christmas as well.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] Woman Goes Viral for Shouting at Southwest Employee in Austin

By now, most everyone has heard of the Southwest Airlines 'meltdown' and frustrations are high, and rightfully so. Videos continue to surface showing chaotic luggage situations, crowds of people just standing in airports with nowhere to go, and passengers voicing their opinions and frustrations with Southwest. TikTok user ppvtaho posted the below video this past weekend from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX

Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

2022 Rewind: TX Man Drove with Lit BBQ Pit While Intoxicated

This was one of the first 'Texas' type headlines to come out of Texas for 2022! On January 5, 2022, Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a call in reference to reports of a truck on fire. Upon deputies' arrival, it was discovered that driver was traveling with a lit BBQ pit in the bed of his truck creating a large fire. The Facebook status did not say if there was BBQ on the actual grill.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out

Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Is Your Precious TX Pet Also The Worst Behaved Pet in The State?

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere we went... but at my house. Thanks to two kittens we rescued last year and a new puppy who eats any and everything those cats drop on the floor, we had to skip the traditional Christmas tree and not unpack the breakable decorations ( which is just about every decoration) at least until our unruly pets get a little older, or until I get tough enough to do what my friends all suggest and, "Put the damn cats outside where they belong."
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates

Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

7 of the Most Violent and Terrifying Cases of Road Rage in Texas

Texas may be known for its hospitality but maybe because people don't know about all the intense road rage that goes on in the Lone Star State. People can be quite temperamental, and Texans are no exception. Sure, no one likes being cut off but for some, it can fill them with intense rage. Here are six of the most violent road rage cases in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy