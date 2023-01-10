Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas
Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
Faithful Texas Pitbull Loses His Life to Save His People
It's one of the most heart-wrenching facts about our most faithful pets... they will unquestionably risk their lives to save their family. Sadly, that is exactly what happened when a Texas family watched their mobile home burn down and their pit bull was nowhere to be found after the fire was controlled.
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
A Bulldog From Texas Wins The Prestigious AKC’s Best of Show
Star, a three-year-old English Bulldog from TEXAS has just been crowned the reigning champion winning Best of Show at the prestigious AKC. Star had to compete with more than 5,000 competitors to earn the title Best In Show!. Now Star and her parents, who reside right outside of Ft. Worth...
Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year
There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
Texas Liquor Stores to Close for 61 Hours During New Years
If you plan on partying to bring in the New Year, don't wait until the last minute to buy your alcohol. Liquor stores will close on Saturday night and will not reopen until Tuesday! According to TABC rules and regulations, alcohol sales are not permitted on Sunday, but what some of you might not know is that if the Holiday falls on a Sunday. The liquor store will observe the holiday the Monday after! The same thing happened just last week for Christmas as well.
Insane Viral Video Catches TX Inmate Escaping in Broad Daylight
A Killeen man was caught on video escaping from a jail transport van. A TikTok video blew up after user @ caught the moment, 41-year-old Timothy Chapelle, busted out of a jail van. As the jail transport van was waiting at a red light in Tyler, Texas, Chapelle allegedly kicked out the window of the van.
[VIDEO] Woman Goes Viral for Shouting at Southwest Employee in Austin
By now, most everyone has heard of the Southwest Airlines 'meltdown' and frustrations are high, and rightfully so. Videos continue to surface showing chaotic luggage situations, crowds of people just standing in airports with nowhere to go, and passengers voicing their opinions and frustrations with Southwest. TikTok user ppvtaho posted the below video this past weekend from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Texans are known throughout the world for their grit...
Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX
Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
2022 Rewind: TX Man Drove with Lit BBQ Pit While Intoxicated
This was one of the first 'Texas' type headlines to come out of Texas for 2022! On January 5, 2022, Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a call in reference to reports of a truck on fire. Upon deputies' arrival, it was discovered that driver was traveling with a lit BBQ pit in the bed of his truck creating a large fire. The Facebook status did not say if there was BBQ on the actual grill.
Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out
Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
Is Your Precious TX Pet Also The Worst Behaved Pet in The State?
It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere we went... but at my house. Thanks to two kittens we rescued last year and a new puppy who eats any and everything those cats drop on the floor, we had to skip the traditional Christmas tree and not unpack the breakable decorations ( which is just about every decoration) at least until our unruly pets get a little older, or until I get tough enough to do what my friends all suggest and, "Put the damn cats outside where they belong."
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
7 of the Most Violent and Terrifying Cases of Road Rage in Texas
Texas may be known for its hospitality but maybe because people don't know about all the intense road rage that goes on in the Lone Star State. People can be quite temperamental, and Texans are no exception. Sure, no one likes being cut off but for some, it can fill them with intense rage. Here are six of the most violent road rage cases in Texas.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Texas ‘Survivor’ Donating His Million Dollar Win to Veterans
How many times have you said you'd share if only you would win?. I pledge that every time I buy a scratch-off. Well, the sole survivor of Survivor, Season 43 is a champion in more ways than one. Not only did he win, but he also pledged to give his entire win to veterans.
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0