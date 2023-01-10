ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

How to buy term life insurance

If you want to provide some financial protection for loved ones, you might decide to buy term life insurance. This purchase can enable your family or others you designate as beneficiaries to receive payouts in the event you pass away during the coverage period. If you end up outliving the term, then there might not be any payout, but that might still give you peace of mind during the years you're covered.
hunker.com

Here's What 5 Real Estate Pros Say Will Happen in the 2023 Housing Market

Anyone hoping to buy or sell a home in the new year likely has a lot of trepidation over what 2023 will bring. By and large, 2022 brought many changes to the real estate market, including changing property values and rapidly rising interest rates, which makes it hard to imagine what we could possibly see in 2023. While nobody can ‌truly‌ know what will happen in the world of real estate now that 2022 is finally in our rear-view mirror, there are some people who have a pretty good idea of what's to come.
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Steps To Not Spend Money for a Week

Could you go an entire week without spending any money? Those who have previously participated in no-spend months may feel confident accepting this challenge. Others may view seven days without...
natureworldnews.com

What Level of Car Insurance Do You Really Need?

In the U.S., some car insurance coverage is mandatory in some states while other coverage is not. When it comes to optional insurance, you should spend time determining whether you really need all of the coverage that is available. By removing certain coverage, you could make substantial savings on the cost of your auto insurance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

What is whole life insurance?

Even though it costs more, learn how you and your family can gain from a whole life insurance policy, which can offer a tax benefit, a built-in death benefit and a savings component that builds cash value.
moneytalksnews.com

5 Steps to Shop for the Best Car Insurance

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. When it comes down to it, shopping for car insurance can be one of the most important things you do all year. But finding the right policy can feel like a daunting task. Whether you’re buying your first car or...
Money

You Now Need $50,000 to Buy an 'Average' New Car

The average price of a new car surged to a record high in December and neared a whopping $50,000. December was a strong month for sales of expensive trucks that cost $60,000 or more, which helped push the average price higher, according to a new report from vehicle valuation company Kelley Blue Book.
money.com

Is Buying a House a Good Investment?

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Owning a house is more than just having a place to sleep and eat. For many, it’s the epitome of the American dream — where one can raise a family, enjoy retirement and build generational wealth.
marketplace.org

Can millennials afford a house without family help?

The American dream has become too expensive: Most millennials want to own a home one day, but they sure can’t afford one now. During the pandemic, housing prices have climbed, with the nationwide increase moderating to 2.6% year over year in November. The frenzy became so intense last year that some houses sold for more than double their listing price.
WASHINGTON STATE
Jalopnik

Car Insurance Is Going to Cost a Lot More in 2023: Report

From new car prices to gas prices, getting on the open road has become increasingly expensive (along with everything else.) The same goes for car insurance rates, which are expected to rise 8.4 percent in 2023. That’s according to LendingTree’s research arm, ValuePenguin, which combed through 3.6 million auto insurance...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy