Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
Elite Daily
So, How Long Does It Actually Take To Fall In Love?
You just started dating someone new. The relationship is in its infancy stage, but you’re already envisioning your future together because you ~know~ in your gut that you’ve found the love of your life. Amid all the excitement, though, you may wonder: How long does it actually take to fall in love? For instance, can you really fall in love in a month? A week? And is love at first sight even possible? Here, Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Ph.D., a tenured professor at California State University Fullerton and relationship coach at luvbites.co, and Christie Kederian, Ph.D., a psychotherapist, relationship expert, and dating coach, answer these questions and more.
Infatuation Vs Love: Knowing the Difference Between Infatuation and Love
In this article, we will be looking at infatuation vs. love. Knowing the difference between infatuation and love. It can occasionally be challenging to distinguish between infatuation and love. This is true when a relationship is just getting started. As the intensity of infatuation takes over your life, it is easy to believe that you have met genuine love. But love rarely appears out of nowhere. It is a long process that only begins once the initial flush of infatuation begins to fade.
Opinion: People Need Consistent Reminders That Healthy Relationships Won't Be A Fairytale
When I was younger, I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone,” everything would fall into place. I wish I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.
msn.com
Our Best Tips For Navigating Being In Love With Someone You Can't Be With
As much as being in love is one of the most wonderful things in the world, on the other side of that coin is being in love with someone you can't be with — or, as they call it, unrequited love. To love someone who doesn't love you back is devastating on so many levels. It doesn't affect just your emotions and mental state but your physical state too.
Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Constantly Be Unstable
Time and time again, I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”
Mom Teaches Daughter Song for Implementing Boundaries and It’s Brilliant
BRB memorizing some lyrics...
Opinion: Why Do People Keep Settling In Their Romantic Relationships?
Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship. Does it mean that you are happy, but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean you need more self-discovery to figure out precisely what you want?
Opinion: People Lost Interest In New Relationships Because Of Off-Putting Behavior
When I was younger, I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.
Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships
It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?
Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love
Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.
Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked
I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.
New York Post
This new viral trend has Internet debating the best snacks
Not long ago, while scrolling through her For You Page on TikTok, Riley Leach, a 25-year-old from Cloverdale, Indiana, found the answer to a question she hadn’t even known to ask — turns out, the Zillennial and her sisters had grown up in what users of the social media site have been referring to as an #IngredientHousehold. Unlike a #SnackHousehold, or being raised by an #AlmondMom, Ingredient kids learn from an early age to feed their cravings from a pantry stocked with the makings of a proper meal — eggs, butter, cheese, apples, for example — versus packaged treats like Cheetos, Totino’s Pizza...
Woonsocket Call
More Folks Are Feeling Valued In Relationships, Not Disappointed, Thanks To Attract Love and Respect
Now people-pleasers, folks with anxious attachment, women with relationship anxiety, and "nice guys" are inspiring respect and commitment from people they date. In many new relationships, one person is more invested… and more eager to get serious. Most dating experts advise this person to play it cool. They say...
psychologytoday.com
How Expressing Authentic Admiration Changes Relationships
People underestimate the value of giving compliments, which causes them to give them less often. People respond positively to repeated compliments, with no decrease in positive mood. Even the exact same words expressed at different times can convey new meaning in different contexts. Have you ever resisted the urge to...
psychologytoday.com
Trauma Reenactment in Our Intimate Relationships
Patterns of revictimization in a person’s romantic relationships may be based on unconsciously choosing partners that trigger attachment wounds. We tend to unconsciously gravitate to what feels comfortable, even if it’s toxic to our psychological health or emotional growth. When early attachment trauma is reenacted, it is often...
When we’ve always been around chaos, we may fear stillness.
5 crazy things I did in my first healthy relationship. I’d dragged myself out of an annihilating relationship, scrapped myself together through therapy/coaching and intense self-improvement work, yet in my first healthy relationship, I was a mess.
Comments / 0