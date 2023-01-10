Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
goodmorningamerica.com
Teacher hailed a hero after saving class from student who shot her
Stars in film and television were honored at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday. The awards show returned to TV this year after last year's event wasn't televised or streamed and featured no red carpet or audience. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted this year's event at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
What Anderson Cooper—Who Lost Dad at 10—Said About Prince Harry Diana Grief
"One of the things that surprised me and interested me was how the loss of his mother when he was 12 years old completely altered the course of the rest of his life," said Cooper of Harry.
Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit
Prince Harry gets upstaged by the arrival of Tom Hanks on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a comedic skit. The skit, poking fun at British tradition, opens up with Harry apparently being greeted by trumpet players sporting regal uniforms.“Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it,” the prince says, before being told it's not his reception and to get out of the way. The Hollywood actor then turns the corner, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently
Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Prince Harry Still Talking After Hours of Oprah, Netflix
Prince Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to promote his memoir "Spare" and continued to criticize members of the royal family.
Prince Harry and Tom Hanks mock royal tradition in The Late Show sketch
Prince Harry and Tom Hanks have poked fun at the royal family in a new sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.During an appearance on the US talk show on Tuesday (10 January) to promote his tell-all memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex appeared in a comedy skit that saw him being heralded at the CBS studios by two trumpet players wearing regal uniforms.Harry was shown walking around the corner and along a red carpet, before telling Colbert: “Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it.”Colbert replied: “What are you talking about?...
‘Velma’ Review: Cheeky Prequel Is Less Scooby-Doo and More Mindy Kaling
Everyone loves an underdog story — even one that conspicuously excludes a literal dog. That’s the drive behind HBO Max’s “Velma,” an origin story about its titular bespectacled mystery solver who goes on to be integral, if under-appreciated, in the core gang of “Scooby-Doo.” The animated series was developed by Charlie Grandy and executive produced by Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register. Over the course of eight episodes screened to critics (out of 10 total in Season 1), “Velma” proves to be a send up of high school shows, crime dramas, and television at large, full of all-star...
nickalive.net
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Talks 'Spare' with Stephen Colbert - EXTENDED INTERVIEW | The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Talks #Spare with Stephen Colbert - EXTENDED INTERVIEW | The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex stops by for a cocktail and an extended conversation with Stephen Colbert about the personal revelations in his new book, “Spare.” Watch as Prince Harry responds to criticism of his comments about his service in Afghanistan, and talks about trying to protect his family from constant attacks by the British press. Learn more about Prince Harry’s life as told in his own words in the book, “Spare,” which is available everywhere now.
Tall Prince Harry Soars Above Colbert at Interview in Height-Boosting Heeled Oxfords for ‘Late Show’
Prince Harry stopped by CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night to promote his new memoir “Spare,” in which he shares intimate details about his private life as a royal and his wife Meghan Markle‘s relationship with the press. During his late-night show appearance, Harry took a shot of tequila with host Stephen Colbert and met actor Tom Hanks backstage. For the occasion, Harry took to formal dressing. The youngest son of King Charles III with the late Princess Diana donned a graffiti suit featuring a tailored blazer with matching trousers. He completed his outfit with a navy button-down...
Comments / 1