Yesterday was Black Monday in the NFL and it didn’t disappoint as several head coaches were given the boot. A couple coordinators and one GM have also left their positions.

Here’s a running list of who has been fired during the season and in its immediate aftermath.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports