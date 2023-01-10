DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour is coming to the Devon on June 1. “The Devon has earned a reputation as a great venue with amazing fans and it has led to some new opportunities for our continuing growth,” says Mike Wilcott, Devon General Manager. “We are excited to begin a new relationship with Live Nation and to present Whiskey Myers with a genre of music that hasn’t been represented too much so far at The Devon.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO