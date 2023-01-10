Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Owners say Bloomington roller rink Skate N Place will close after 50 years
The Bloomington Skate N Place roller rink is closing its doors again — this time for good. The owners say in a Facebook post that they've finally found a buyer for the rink along Morris Avenue, after over 900 days on the market. The buyer is an unspecified company that will repurpose the building for warehouse space.
WAND TV
Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour coming to the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour is coming to the Devon on June 1. “The Devon has earned a reputation as a great venue with amazing fans and it has led to some new opportunities for our continuing growth,” says Mike Wilcott, Devon General Manager. “We are excited to begin a new relationship with Live Nation and to present Whiskey Myers with a genre of music that hasn’t been represented too much so far at The Devon.”
newschannel20.com
Older adult assistance made easy at The Villas Senior Care Community
Springfield, IL — Find comfort knowing your loved ones are cared for at The Villas Senior Care Community. CEO, Rick Edwards and Director of Assisted Lifestyle, Russ Bogdanovich joined Marketplace with insight into what life is like for residents.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
Central Illinois hospitals’ top baby names of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As Springfield hospitals move into 2023, their maternity centers looked back at 2022 to find out what the most popular names were for babies born there. A total of 3,359 babies were born at HSHS St. John’s and Springfield Memorial Hospitals in 2022, an average of 4.6 per day per hospital. […]
wmay.com
Wyndham Owner Still Hoping To Convert Some Units To Apartments
The owner of the Wyndham City Centre in downtown Springfield is still hoping to convert some of the hotel units to apartments… and to attract a new major brand for the remaining hotel operation. That’s according to Mayor Jim Langfelder, who says a New York developer is no longer...
WAND TV
Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
rockrivercurrent.com
From red-light cameras to pension relief: Here are 10 ways Rockford wants help from Springfield in ’23
ROCKFORD — City Council members want Rockford to have the authority to decide for itself whether to install red-light cameras. They also want more funding from the state for police training, lead line replacement and for Goodwill’s Excel Center, a tuition-free adult charter school. Those requests are part...
nowdecatur.com
CFMC combatting food insecurity in Macon County
January 8, 2023 – The Community Foundation of Macon County is asking county residents to help combat food insecurity in our community. A recent NPR December 23, 2022 report found donations to food banks can’t keep up with rising costs. Food banks and nonprofits say inflation has hurt fundraising and made it hard to handle a surge in demand.
Funeral, procession schedule announced for Maroa fire chief
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department has shared details on the funeral, procession, and graveside services for Fire Chief Larry Peasley. Visitation services will be held Monday night from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton. Chief Peasley will be honored with Firefighter Walk-Thru at 6pm at the funeral home. Maroa Fire […]
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Not Looking At Exclusive Residential Waste Hauling Contract with GFL
The Village of South Jacksonville appears like it will not be signing an exclusive residential waste hauler contract with GFL Environmental. Trustee Todd Warrick presented his fellow board members with a comparison sheet of trash service costs between the City of Jacksonville and the village’s current trash rates. The City of Jacksonville’s 7-year exclusive residential waste hauler contract went into effect on January 1st.
ksgf.com
Springfield City Council OKs Plan For 7-Brew Location
(KTTS News) — After several months of debate, Springfield City Council is giving developers the green light for a 7-Brew Coffee shop near Sunshine and Jefferson. At a previous meeting, city leaders talked about requiring a median on Jefferson to deal with traffic concerns. But city council learned last...
channel1450.com
Channel1450 is Hiring A Full Time Sports Reporter
Neuhoff Media Springfield and Channel1450.com is looking for our next full-time sports reporter in Springfield, Illinois. We need someone who will work successfully with our Sports Director and other employees covering high school and college sports in central Illinois. Neuhoff Media owns radio stations across four markets in Illinois and...
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
Several longtime lawmakers leaving Springfield
The 103rd General Assembly is sworn in today, but the bigger story might be who's leaving. Why it matters: Retirements and elections are driving the departure of several longtime important lawmakers, including:. Jim Durkin: The Republican had already stepped down as House minority leader after the November election. But right...
wjbc.com
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
WAND TV
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
wmay.com
Free Metered Parking Stays In Place Pending Consultant Report
It looks like free metered parking in downtown Springfield may continue for a while longer. The city is awaiting recommendations from a consultant who is looking at issues related to the medical district, including parking. That report, which will go to the City Council this month, could recommend use of smart meters that would accept debit or credit card payments and can help people find available spaces through an app.
