Palestine, TX

ktbb.com

Portion of Rice Road to close Sunday for repairs

TYLER — Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road in Tyler will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday, Jan. 15. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday, Jan. 16. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Officials say extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole, and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic. The City of Tyler says it asks for your patience. Motorists are asked to drive slowly in the area and obey the detours and traffic signs. Repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, depending on the weather and the ground conditions.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18

Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Boil water notice for Tyler State Park

TYLER – A boil water notice was issued by Tyler State Park Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, this is due to a loss in water pressure. It’s in effect for camping and day use areas, while the blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt. Officials will notify when the boil water notice is no longer active.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Potential for “earthy” water taste and odor

TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. Officials say the water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards. Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume, according to a city news release. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
ktbb.com

Palestine student detained over weapon

PALESTINE — One student was detained after Palestine Junior High School administration was made aware of a weapon on campus Wednesday, the district announced. According to our news partner KETK, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown and the Palestine ISD Police Department and administration located the weapon. Palestine Junior High resumed the normal schedule for the remainder of the day and will dismiss at normal times with normal procedures, the district said.
PALESTINE, TX
ktbb.com

Perryman discusses economic outlook during yearly Tyler appearance

TYLER — Noted economist Dr. Ray Perryman offers up his annual economic outlook for the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, starting with the Tyler region. Perryman tells KTBB things are looking optimistic for the Rose City area. He projects growth and employment that will exceed that of the state and the country. He notes that Tyler came back from COVID a little faster than everyone else, and that there has been more job growth since then. Perryman says we’re facing some headwinds on the national level, such as inflation, interest rates, and supply chain issues. He points out that there has been slower growth the last few months, but he doesn’t think we’re heading for a major recession — and may not see one at all. If there is such an event, Perryman expects it to be very mild, with a lot of momentum by the end of the year.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash has pretrial set

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash now has a pretrial set. The pretrial is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 8. John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved in a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019. Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.
ATHENS, TX
cbs19.tv

Four Tyler city parks get vandalized

The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine ISD band director arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine ISD band director was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, authorities said. The Palestine Police Department said they got a report on Thursday of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Palestine High School. “During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, identified as Adrian […]
PALESTINE, TX

