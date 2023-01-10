Read full article on original website
Portion of Rice Road to close Sunday for repairs
TYLER — Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road in Tyler will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday, Jan. 15. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday, Jan. 16. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Officials say extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole, and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic. The City of Tyler says it asks for your patience. Motorists are asked to drive slowly in the area and obey the detours and traffic signs. Repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, depending on the weather and the ground conditions.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Texas center for fraud, credit card skimming showcases success in its first year
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has prevented $48,493,324 in monetary losses from fraud in Texas and recovered 396 credit card skimmers in its first year alone.
Traffic reopened after major crash at Highway 155 and Loop 323 in Tyler
UPDATE: Tyler Police said all lanes of traffic are now open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is being rerouted after a major crash on Highway 155 and Loop 323 W SW in Tyler, according to police. Officials said traffic is being rerouted onto Loop 323 eastbound, and are encouraging travelers to seek an alternate route. […]
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
‘We just want to see accountability’: East Texas family says oil waste is spilling on their property
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Senn Family lives in Overton and lost all of the food in their garden in May of 2022. They said it was from an oil spill by Top Cat Oilfield Services. “It’s exhaustion for me, grief, frustration,” said homeowner, Kirsten Senn. The Senn family of 8, relies on farming and […]
Boil water notice for Tyler State Park
TYLER – A boil water notice was issued by Tyler State Park Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, this is due to a loss in water pressure. It’s in effect for camping and day use areas, while the blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt. Officials will notify when the boil water notice is no longer active.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Potential for “earthy” water taste and odor
TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. Officials say the water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards. Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume, according to a city news release. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms.
Firefighters remove roof in extrication efforts to free driver involved in crash with 18-wheeler
KEMP, Texas — Firefighters from three departments removed the roof of a vehicle in extrication efforts to free a driver involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning in eastern Kaufman County. Firefighters from Kemp, Mabank, and Kaufman responded to the crash involving a passenger vehicle which...
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
Palestine student detained over weapon
PALESTINE — One student was detained after Palestine Junior High School administration was made aware of a weapon on campus Wednesday, the district announced. According to our news partner KETK, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown and the Palestine ISD Police Department and administration located the weapon. Palestine Junior High resumed the normal schedule for the remainder of the day and will dismiss at normal times with normal procedures, the district said.
Perryman discusses economic outlook during yearly Tyler appearance
TYLER — Noted economist Dr. Ray Perryman offers up his annual economic outlook for the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, starting with the Tyler region. Perryman tells KTBB things are looking optimistic for the Rose City area. He projects growth and employment that will exceed that of the state and the country. He notes that Tyler came back from COVID a little faster than everyone else, and that there has been more job growth since then. Perryman says we’re facing some headwinds on the national level, such as inflation, interest rates, and supply chain issues. He points out that there has been slower growth the last few months, but he doesn’t think we’re heading for a major recession — and may not see one at all. If there is such an event, Perryman expects it to be very mild, with a lot of momentum by the end of the year.
Tyler Water Utilities customers may experience 'earthy' taste, smell in water due to spike in Geosmin levels
TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler says Tyler Water Utilities consumers may experience a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The city says the water is safe to drink and "continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards."
Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash has pretrial set
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash now has a pretrial set. The pretrial is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 8. John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved in a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019. Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Palestine ISD band director arrested, accused of improper relationship with student
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine ISD band director was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, authorities said. The Palestine Police Department said they got a report on Thursday of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Palestine High School. “During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, identified as Adrian […]
Documents: Tyler shooting began with argument in bank parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A shooting in Tyler that left one injured on Jan. 3 happened after an alleged argument in the parking lot of Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road, according to court documents. Tyler Police were called to the scene where one person had been shot in the back by an unidentified person. […]
