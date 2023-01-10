Player grades: DeRozan injured as Boston snaps Chicago's win streak

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls had their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday in a 107-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on the road.

Boston’s halftime lead of nine points extended up to 16 points in the third, where Chicago lost DeMar DeRozan for the remainder of the game.

With 8:27 remaining in the third, DeRozan drove left and fell with no-contact as he immediately grabbed his right quadricep and not returning due to a right quad strain.

In DeRozan’s absence, Zach LaVine tried leading Chicago back, cutting Boston’s 16-point lead down to only two with under two minutes remaining but the Celtics held on down the stretch to clinch the win.

Check out the player grades from Chicago’s loss on Monday below.

List

DeMar DeRozan: C+

DeMar DeRozan only played 23 minutes prior to leaving in the third quarter with a right quad strain, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor. Time will tell how long Deebo is sidelined for the Bulls.

Zach LaVine: B+

In DeRozan’s absence, Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago in efforts to cut down Boston’s double-digit lead down to just two in the final minutes. LaVine finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and six rebounds on 10-of-24 shooting, including 19 second-half points.

Nikola Vucevic: A-

Nikola Vucevic was efficient despite the matchup with Al Horford and Robert Williams III of the Celtics. Vooch finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from downtown, including 15 second-half points.