Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota Is Connected To The Eeriest Netflix Documentary Ever
There are no spoilers in this article, just flat-out weird details about someone who is beyond strange. It's no secret Netflix loves to draw out viewers with just absurd unbelievable true-life events - this certainly is one of them. A recent documentary just came out called Don't Pick Up The Phone - a three-parter that will have you spellbound. "I've never seen anything like it in 30 years" was one of the quotes from an attorney that was interviewed. For over 10 years this played out, ruining people's lives. Yes, it was a hoax, but a dangerous one. Let me lay out the events, plain and simple - over a hundred calls in 32 states in a span of over ten years. Someone terrified others.
Best States To Raise A Family? ND & MN Rank High
When thinking about where to call "Home" is a hard decision. Now add a spouse, a family, and all that goes with that, and it is a multi-faceted decision. A place to "hang one's hat" is not just as simple anymore. Striving to raise a stable family that is healthy both physically, and mentally and creates an atmosphere for all to excel becomes quickly a hard checklist to fulfill. This often or can require sacrifices such as moving states, changing careers, or changing schools to find that "right fit". Wallethub took a deeper look at amenities as well as factoring in high inflation while trying to live an affordable life. This evaluation process even looked deeper into the quality of schools, healthcare, and entertainment offerings. Wallet hub compiled all of these factors into their evaluation process to come up with 51 key indicators that deemed "family-friendliness" that then compared the 50 states making up our beautiful America.
North Dakota’s Most & Least Popular Zodiac Signs
You don't necessarily have to believe in the meaning of astrological signs to find this interesting. Medium.com published a study where they found the least and most popular zodiac signs in each state. The source analyzed birth date/census data. What it found might surprise you. It Boils Down To Two.
ND/MN Winter Survival Kits Simplified
If you've already bought winter survival kits for your family this year, good for you they make a thoughtful gift and many contain items that truly may save their skin in case of being stranded in the teeth of a winter blizzard. These kits are portable and tuck away easily.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0