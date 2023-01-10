When thinking about where to call "Home" is a hard decision. Now add a spouse, a family, and all that goes with that, and it is a multi-faceted decision. A place to "hang one's hat" is not just as simple anymore. Striving to raise a stable family that is healthy both physically, and mentally and creates an atmosphere for all to excel becomes quickly a hard checklist to fulfill. This often or can require sacrifices such as moving states, changing careers, or changing schools to find that "right fit". Wallethub took a deeper look at amenities as well as factoring in high inflation while trying to live an affordable life. This evaluation process even looked deeper into the quality of schools, healthcare, and entertainment offerings. Wallet hub compiled all of these factors into their evaluation process to come up with 51 key indicators that deemed "family-friendliness" that then compared the 50 states making up our beautiful America.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO