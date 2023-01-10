ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at Seahawks injury updates heading into Wild Card Weekend

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the wild-card round of the playoffs with a couple of players dinged up after the toll of the regular season. Coach Pete Carroll was able to provide a number of injury updates during his afternoon press conference on Monday.

Safety Ryan Neal, who was inactive for the third week in a row battling a knee injury, appears to be on the mend.

“He’s making progress,” Carroll told reporters. “It’s going to be a race to see what happens. But he was pretty positive. He’s a pretty upbeat, positive guy. Gotta take that in. I was really happy for him because he felt like there was a hope he could make it back.”

Carroll also said guard Phil Haynes (ankle) has a chance to return this week as well.

As for the players who sustained some damage during the Seahawks win over the Rams, Carroll had the following to say.

“It seems like they’re kind of bumped, bumps and bruises kind of thing,” Carroll explained. “And so there’s hope they can make it through, but we’ve got to wait and see. Tariq (Woolen) had a couple of things he was banged on. And we saw Shelby (Harris) got hit on the thigh or something like that. And so did DeeJay (Dallas). Just got to wait and see. I can’t tell you.”

