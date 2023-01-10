Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Related
Update on QB Jaden Rashada: Father Denies Florida LOI Release Request
Quarterback Jaden Rashada has reportedly requested to be released from his signed Letter of Intent to play for the Florida Gators.
floridagators.com
Gators Tabbed Fifth in SEC Preseason Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Florida women's tennis has been slated to finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference after the release of the preseason poll, the SEC announced Wednesday afternoon. Texas A&M was selected as the preseason favorite. The top half of the league includes Georgia at second with 185 points,...
floridagators.com
Gators to Honor Seniors Friday Against FAU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 4/8 ranked Florida Gators Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving returns to action on Friday for senior day against FAU. The meet will begin with one diving event from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., before the swim meet starts at 2 p.m. Florida will honor 18 seniors before the meet at 1:30 p.m.
floridagators.com
Top-5 Meeting Friday: No. 2 Florida versus No. 5 Auburn
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The nation's top dual meet of the weekend – No. 5 Auburn at No. 2 Florida – opens Southeastern Conference action this Friday. The meet starts at 7:15 p.m. in the sold-out Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Gates open at 6 p.m.
floridagators.com
Jacory Patterson Receives Votes For The Bowerman Men’s Preseason Watch List
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gator Track and Field athlete Jacory Patterson was named to The Bowerman Men's Preseason Watch List, by the USTFCCCA on Wednesday afternoon. Patterson had an outstanding 2022, winning the 2022 SEC and NCAA Outdoor titles in the 4x400 relay. He also finished fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 400 meters. Patterson is on UF's all-time top 10 lists in 6 different events, including holding the top spot in the 4x400 relay where he ran leadoff leg and helped set the NCAA record of 2:58.53 at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial. His 2022 honors include being named First Team Indoor All-American and Second Team Outdoor All-American in the 400 meters. He was also named First Team Indoor and Outdoor All-American in the 4x400 meter relay.
floridagators.com
Gators Officially Add Mazzccua, Spurlock Via Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — One initially committed to Michigan. The other signed with the Wolverines. They are both now Gators. UF officially announced the addition of veteran offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua on Wednesday afternoon. A transfer from Baylor, Mazzccua committed to Michigan in 2019 before switching his allegiance to Baylor in February 2020.
floridagators.com
Gators Lean On Vets For Big Win at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — The situation wasn't exactly a new one. The Florida Gators went to the locker room at intermission Tuesday night after a difficult first half shooting the basketball — yes, again — yet were very much in their road game against the LSU Tigers. The deficit was just three points, despite making 29 percent from the floor and dropping just three of 17 from the 3-point line.
floridagators.com
FINAL: Florida 67, LSU 56
A quick breakdown of Tuesday night's road victory against the Tigers. WHAT HAPPENED: Fifth-year forward Colin Castleton scored 18 points to lead an otherwise balanced Florida offense, but it was what the Gators did on the defensive end that keyed Tuesday night's 67-56 road victory over LSU in their Southeastern Conference game at the Maravich Assembly Center. In winning a second straight for the first time in nearly six weeks, the Gators held the Tigers to just 32.2 percent from the floor in their home building. That number included a 5-for-29 night of 3-point shooting (17.9 percent) -- 0-for-11 in the second half -- as well as 15 forced turnovers that led to 23 points. UF erased a five-point deficit early in the period, took its first lead since early in the game midway through the half, and little by little pulled away. Castleton, facing the league's No. 2 scorer in forward KJ Williams, tallied 13 of his points in the second half. He hit just three of six field-goal attempts, but went 12-for-15 from the free-throw to line (9 of 10 in the second half) and also had seven rebounds, five blocks, two assists and drew a whopping 10 fouls in the post. UF also got solid all-around floor games from a pair of fifth-year seniors, as Kyle Lofton and Myreon Jones each had eight points, but combined for just two turnovers on the night and ran an offense that shot 55 percent in the second half after clanging away at just 29 percent (3-for-17 from 3) in the first. Backup wing Kowacie Reeves had 11 points, while forward Alex Fudge had seven points and three rebounds in his return to Baton Rouge after playing one season for the Tigers in 2021-22. Williams led all scorers with 23 points to go with seven rebounds, but after coming in at 49 percent from 3 on the season when just 1-for-9 from deep against the UF defense. Florida trailed by seven early in the first half and eight midway through before inching back within three, 28-25, at the break. The Gators took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Castleton with 14:03 to go and used a mini-run, including freshman guard Riley Kugel's first 3-pointer in five games, to open up an eight-point lead that eventually grew to as large as 11. The Tigers got as close as seven with two minutes to go, but Castleton scored his team's last seven points, including four straight free throws to ice Coach Todd Golden's first SEC road victory.
Football World Reacts To Major 2023 Quarterback Rumor
Update: According to Jaden's father, he has not actually backed out of his commitment. Earlier: On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada requested for his National Letter of Intent to be released. Rashada, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2023 class, ...
Gators DB Target Locks In Commitment Date and Finalists
Florida is among the finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward, who will announce his commitment later this week.
atozsports.com
ESPN calls one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals a ‘loser’ in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason
ESPN feels like one of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals was one of the biggest losers during the NCAA transfer portal cycle this offseason. Tom VanHaaren, one of ESPN’s college football writers, detailed the biggest winners and losers of the portal this offseason and he listed the Florida Gators among the biggest losers.
floridagators.com
Jenny Rowland on Jan. 12 Gator Talk
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On the eve of Gator gymnastics' top-five matchup, Florida gymnastics coach Jenny Rowland stops by Thursday's Gator Talk. Rowland joins Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Keys at Celebration Pointe. Fans are welcome to come to The Keys to listen or submit questions.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”
wuft.org
UF to spend $300,000 on new pool for incoming university president
The University of Florida is making sure its newly hired president, former Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, can dive into the job: It is spending $300,000 to build a new swimming pool behind the stately mansion where Sasse will live with his family, the school confirmed. Construction on the expensive...
WCJB
MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
Independent Florida Alligator
Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today
To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
WCJB
New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
Comments / 0