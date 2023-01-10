Read full article on original website
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to TryNathalie writerChicago, IL
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
6th Ward aldermanic candidate Patrick Brutus hosts initial community listening session
Ten community activists and political hopefuls gathered at Chicago Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church the afternoon of Monday, January 2, hosting the first of a series of community hearings about problems, needs, and solutions for Chicago’s 6th Ward. With current 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot for...
blockclubchicago.org
Greg Mitchell Will Likely Be Reelected 7th Ward Alderman After Challengers Booted From Ballot
SOUTH SHORE — Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely win a third term in City Council after his two challengers were knocked off February’s ballot. Professional mediator Jocilyn Floyd and businessperson Anthony “Tony” Blair will not challenge Mitchell to represent the 7th Ward in City Council, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The ward covers parts of South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights and South Deering.
5th Ward aldermanic candidate Adrienne Irmer slated to be knocked off ballot
Adrienne Irmer, a South Shore SSA Commissioner running for 5th Ward alderman, has been recommended for removal from the 2023 municipal election ballot. A Chicago Board of Elections hearing officer has sided with two people who objected to Irmer’s candidacy for alderman, agreeing that Irmer does not meet residency requirements.
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
Lightfoot responds after campaign emails Chicago teachers for student volunteers
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign emailed an unknown number of Chicago Public Schools teachers to try to recruit student volunteers for her reelection campaign. In a Thursday news conference, Lightfoot stated she was unaware of the effort until a media inquiry about it was made on Wednesday. She said reaching out to CPS […]
wmay.com
Top Chicago Prosecutor Stepping Down
The top federal prosecutor in Chicago, who oversaw indictments and prosecutions of a number of major Illinois political officials, will be stepping down in the weeks ahead. The departure of U.S. Attorney John Lausch was announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The announcement came during a news conference about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence and in an office he used before he became President. Lausch was named by Garland to look into the matter and determine whether a special counsel was warranted.
More Chicago Families Turning to Private, Charter Schools as CPS Enrollment Declines
This story was produced in partnership with students at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and WTTW News. Chicago Public Schools has been working to combat declining enrollment and funding challenges — but a significant number of low-income families of color are choosing to leave the district, opting for private and charter schools.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Businessman Spencer Leak sponsors bus trip to Holocaust Museum
A retired Hyde Park teacher Monday embraced the movement led by Spencer Leak, Sr., president/CEO of the Leak and Sons Funeral Homes, and Rabbi Capers Funnye, to bus African Americans to the Holocaust Museum in Skokie, Illinois, in an effort to teach them about how Jews have worked with Blacks during the Civil Rights Era.
Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans
Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
Melton’s Reaction to Gary Public Safety Press Conference
First, I give my sincere thanks to Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb for providing support to the Gary Police Department since April 2022. I want to congratulate Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams on his appointment as Interim Chief of Police. I believe he has a love and commitment for the City of Gary. I also believe that he has the knowledge and ability that the department needs at this moment to help stabilize the Gary Police Department after several years of the current administration’s failure to provide consistent and stable leadership.
4 postal workers robbed in 2 weeks across Chicago sparks concern
A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
Learning loss due to COVID not as drastic as some predicted
For decades, research and anecdotal information have confirmed students in the United States experience a “learning loss” between the time school ends for summer vacation and the reopening of school in the fall. When we delve deeper into the research, we learn the loss is exacerbated in African American communities.
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Cook County offers assistance to the formerly incarcerated
Cook County will be providing rental assistance and other support services to formerly incarcerated individuals as part of a $23 million investment into a re-entry program.
cwbchicago.com
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
Ald. Derrick Curtis involved in Southwest Side shooting — again
The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun.
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
