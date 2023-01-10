Mazda's first EV, the MX-30, left a bad taste in everyone's mouth after a disappointing range of only 100 miles and sluggish driving despite the beautiful design. However, Mazda announced that the MX-30 will return as a plug-in hybrid, featuring a rotary engine as the internal combustion half of the equation. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The "R" stands for "Rotary."

