Orlando, FL

The Mane Land

2023 NWSL Draft: Orlando Pride Select Washington’s Summer Yates at No. 39, UCF’s Kristen Scott at No. 41

The Orlando Pride wrapped up their 2023 NWSL Draft by selecting Washington Huskies’ No. 10 Summer Yates and midfielder/forward Kristen Scott out of UCF in the fourth round. The Pride snapped up Yates with the No. 39 overall selection and Scott at No. 41 overall. Orlando used the pick it acquired in that weird trade that sent goalkeeper Brittany Wilson and a 2023 third-round pick to Angel City.
ORLANDO, FL
The Mane Land

2023 NWSL Draft: Orlando Pride Select North Carolina Defender Tori Hansen at No. 25

The Orlando Pride selected North Carolina center back Tori Hansen with the first pick of the third round (No. 25 overall) of the 2023 NWSL Draft. It’s the second center back taken by the Pride in this year’s draft after they took Florida State defender Emily Madril in the first round. The pick came to Orlando from Gotham FC as part of the Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger trade, in which the Pride also received a first-round pick last year and $50,000 in Allocation Money.
ORLANDO, FL
The Mane Land

2023 NWSL Draft: Orlando Pride Select TCU Forward Messiah Bright at No. 21

With their second-round selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft, the Orlando Pride added to the attack by selecting TCU forward Messiah Bright with the 21st overall pick. Bright has been in the USWNT youth setup, getting called up in 2022 to the U-23 national team camp and for U-18 USWNT training camps in Florida and Switzerland in 2018.
ORLANDO, FL
The Mane Land

Meggie Dougherty Howard Signs with San Diego

The muddled roster picture of the Orlando Pride blurred even more today as veteran midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard signed a two-year contract as a free agent with the San Diego Wave. While it’s not completely unexpected for a free agent player to switch teams, the native of Largo leaves her home state to play on the other side of the country, joining multiple other former Pride players, including Alex Morgan and Taylor Kornieck.
ORLANDO, FL
The Mane Land

Evaluating the Pride’s Draft Preparedness

The 2023 NWSL Draft starts in mere hours. The Orlando Pride are theoretically in a great position for this draft, though not quite as good as they were a week ago. I know that I’m ready for it. The staff at The Mane Land is ready to cover it, and I’ll bet you’re ready for it as well. My only real question is: are the Orlando Pride ready for it?
Orlando, FL

