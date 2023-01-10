The Orlando Pride selected North Carolina center back Tori Hansen with the first pick of the third round (No. 25 overall) of the 2023 NWSL Draft. It’s the second center back taken by the Pride in this year’s draft after they took Florida State defender Emily Madril in the first round. The pick came to Orlando from Gotham FC as part of the Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger trade, in which the Pride also received a first-round pick last year and $50,000 in Allocation Money.

