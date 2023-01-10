Read full article on original website
Black Women Lead In House Speaker Saga
The Honorable Cheryl L. Johnson, clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives has been running a tight ship this week. Until a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives is finally selected, Johnson is running the show. Several outlets have reported on Johnson’s calm demeanor and poise during the multiple...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Kentucky AG, governor hopeful rejects Democrats' treatment of minority Republicans: 'A lot of grief'
Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black conservative and a candidate for governor, is pushing back on Democrats' treatment of minority Republicans.
Cong. Davis says: The real fight will be after the GOP selects the House Speaker
At Crusader press time, the House had voted to adjourn, for a second time on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, rather than attempt a seventh vote. There were three unsuccessful attempts to select a Speaker of the House earlier that day. The House is scheduled to convene again at 12 p.m. ET on January 5.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
House passes Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act
U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) applauded the House passage of the bipartisan Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 (S. 450), of which Rep. Rush served as the House sponsor. The Senate previously passed the bill unanimously on January 10, 2022. The bill passed the House by voice vote and was cosponsored by every Member of the House Democratic Caucus. The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Netanyahu moving ahead on legal overhaul despite outcry
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government plans to charge ahead with an overhaul of the country’s judicial system, despite fierce criticism from top legal officials and protests against the changes that drew tens of thousands of people. Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, has made the legal changes the centerpiece of his new government’s agenda and the surging opposition to them is presenting an early challenge for the Israeli leader. Opponents say the changes could help Netanyahu evade conviction in his corruption trial, or make the court case disappear altogether. The...
Pfleger questions $44B aid to Ukraine
During a social justice-oriented Christmas Eve Midnight Mass, Father Michael Pfleger said while he is outraged at what is happening to the Ukrainians “by the hands of Putin,” he is equally disturbed at Congress for passing an additional $44 billion to aid Ukraine, now totaling $100 billion, when America has homeless people sleeping on the streets.
Year End Review: 10 social justice stories worth revisiting
As we countdown to the end of 2022, here are 10 social justice stories to revisit. The end of the year often provides time for reflection and re-evaluation. In news, things can move quickly, and it’s easy to miss important stories with everything going on. We compiled a year-end...
LOOKING FORWARD TO POSITIVE CHANGE IN THE NEW YEAR
Whewww… 2022 has been a doozy, and a lot of people are looking forward to its end. The year 2022 saw the proliferation of a triple pandemic with new strains of COVID, a rise in incidences of the flu, and the spread of RSV. Many individuals made their transitions,...
