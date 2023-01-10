Read full article on original website
Related
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Gaetz, Freedom Caucus held line on McCarthy speakership over seven bills
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, was among 20 House members withholding support from new Speaker Kevin McCarthy until the California Republican would commit to bringing seven bills to a vote, as well as agreeing to other concessions. McCarthy, who was elected after 15 rounds of voting, is ranked the second-most...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
House passes Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act
U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) applauded the House passage of the bipartisan Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 (S. 450), of which Rep. Rush served as the House sponsor. The Senate previously passed the bill unanimously on January 10, 2022. The bill passed the House by voice vote and was cosponsored by every Member of the House Democratic Caucus. The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Cong. Davis says: The real fight will be after the GOP selects the House Speaker
At Crusader press time, the House had voted to adjourn, for a second time on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, rather than attempt a seventh vote. There were three unsuccessful attempts to select a Speaker of the House earlier that day. The House is scheduled to convene again at 12 p.m. ET on January 5.
Atlanta Councilwoman Rene: “Republican Party is in shambles” Peoples business on hold
Calling the failed three votes for the next Speaker of the House “absolutely amazing,” Atlanta Councilwoman Karen Rene Tuesday, January 3, 2023, said it shows that the Republican Party is in “shambles.”. Reached in Washington, D.C., Rene, who is also an attorney, said the Republicans inability to...
Comer labels Santos a ‘bad guy’: ‘It’s pretty despicable, the lies that he told’
New House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday called Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a “bad guy” amid multiple reports that the freshman congressman lied about his professional and educational background on the campaign trail, but declined to weigh in on whether Santos should step down. “Look, he’s a bad guy. This is something that,…
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Opinion: Tips for freshman legislators from one who’s been there
Some tips for new legislators as they approach their first session. Read about it here.
Pfleger questions $44B aid to Ukraine
During a social justice-oriented Christmas Eve Midnight Mass, Father Michael Pfleger said while he is outraged at what is happening to the Ukrainians “by the hands of Putin,” he is equally disturbed at Congress for passing an additional $44 billion to aid Ukraine, now totaling $100 billion, when America has homeless people sleeping on the streets.
LOOKING FORWARD TO POSITIVE CHANGE IN THE NEW YEAR
Whewww… 2022 has been a doozy, and a lot of people are looking forward to its end. The year 2022 saw the proliferation of a triple pandemic with new strains of COVID, a rise in incidences of the flu, and the spread of RSV. Many individuals made their transitions,...
Year End Review: 10 social justice stories worth revisiting
As we countdown to the end of 2022, here are 10 social justice stories to revisit. The end of the year often provides time for reflection and re-evaluation. In news, things can move quickly, and it’s easy to miss important stories with everything going on. We compiled a year-end...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0