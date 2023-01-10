Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Javon Small out for USF game with injury
East Carolina will be without its leading scorer and starting point guard for Sunday's game against USF, as sophomore Javon Small is sidelined with a leg injury. Small was sitting courtside in sweats pregame. Tip-off between the Pirates and Bulls set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. ECU enters at 10-8 overall and 1-4 in AAC action. USF is 7-10 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Short-handed ECU drops fourth straight
Down its top scorer and leading point guard in Javon Small, East Carolina needed to play top-level defense against visiting USF to try and find a way to record a much-needed win in American Athletic Conference play. But the Pirates couldn’t get the stops when they needed them, especially in...
USF 81, ECU 70: How it looked from the baselines
Here is how Sunday afternoon's 81-70 defeat of the ECU Pirates by the USF Bulls looked from the baselines of Minges Coliseum.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0