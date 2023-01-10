East Carolina will be without its leading scorer and starting point guard for Sunday's game against USF, as sophomore Javon Small is sidelined with a leg injury. Small was sitting courtside in sweats pregame. Tip-off between the Pirates and Bulls set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. ECU enters at 10-8 overall and 1-4 in AAC action. USF is 7-10 overall and 0-4 in league play.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO