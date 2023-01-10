Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
247Sports
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
Bob Huggins addresses the firing of Larry Harrison
Less than two hours after the program announced that they were parting ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins hopped on his regularly-scheduled radio show. After a couple jokes to open up the show, host Tony Caridi knew what needed to be discussed - what were Huggins' thoughts on Harrison being let go? The answer that Huggins gave was quite interesting.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
247Sports
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
247Sports
Gators QB signee Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to meet drop/add deadline
Despite the University of Florida's admissions office closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to register for classes at the university for the spring semester, according to UF's undergraduate admissions website. Rashada was expected to enroll early as the prize of Florida's 2023...
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
247Sports
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 93-84 overtime win over Michigan
Iowa basketball picked up a massive victory on Thursday night in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan, 93-84, in overtime to win its third straight game. The Hawkeyes were down by 10 points with 10:56 in the second half, but continued to chip their way back to secure the victory.
Former Owls enjoying success at their new college homes
Checking in on Sage Tolbert, Jake Forrester, Quincy Ademokoya and the three other players who transferred from Temple this past offseason.
247Sports
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Four-star EDGE Jayhshawn Ross on getting offered by Purdue: 'The Purdue offer was different from the rest'
The new coaching staff at Purdue is working to expand the Boilermakers' recruiting footprint into the greater Kansas City area, a Midwestern recruiting hotbed.As a result,
Did Illini make 'addition by subtraction'?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's comment that Skyy Clark's departure was "addition by subtraction" for Illinois basketball.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
Georgia player Devin Willock killed hours after national title celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early on Sunday in a car crash, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash,...
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
4-star 2024 guard Travis Perry talks Indiana visit, IU scholarship offer, where IU stands in his recruitment
Four-star class of 2024 6-foot-2 guard Travis Perry of Lyon County (KY) discusses his Saturday visit to Indiana, receiving an IU scholarship offer from Indiana coach Mike Woodson and his interest level in the Hoosiers.
Daily Delivery: Even without a spring game, Kansas State should hold a spring event
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman prefers to use his 15th, and last, spring football practice for a full practice instead of a spring game, but Fitz offers a compromise. Bring back the carnival and fanfest that took place during the Ron Prince era. Offer facilities tours and maybe have the players wrap up the spring with some contests for fans to watch to show off their skills, speed and strength. Fitz is happy with no game, but bring the K-State family together for a spring party, and some music in the stadium wouldn't be bad, either.
Local DL Kendal Howard lands an offer he has been waiting on
Over the past few recruiting classes, Virginia Tech has prioritized local hotbed of talent Lord Botetourt High School. On Friday, the Hokies once again extended a scholarship offer to one of Head Coach Jamie Hareless’ pupils, this one landing in the hands of Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kendal Howard.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0