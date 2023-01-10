ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

247Sports

Bob Huggins addresses the firing of Larry Harrison

Less than two hours after the program announced that they were parting ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins hopped on his regularly-scheduled radio show. After a couple jokes to open up the show, host Tony Caridi knew what needed to be discussed - what were Huggins' thoughts on Harrison being let go? The answer that Huggins gave was quite interesting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Gators QB signee Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to meet drop/add deadline

Despite the University of Florida's admissions office closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to register for classes at the university for the spring semester, according to UF's undergraduate admissions website. Rashada was expected to enroll early as the prize of Florida's 2023...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Even without a spring game, Kansas State should hold a spring event

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman prefers to use his 15th, and last, spring football practice for a full practice instead of a spring game, but Fitz offers a compromise. Bring back the carnival and fanfest that took place during the Ron Prince era. Offer facilities tours and maybe have the players wrap up the spring with some contests for fans to watch to show off their skills, speed and strength. Fitz is happy with no game, but bring the K-State family together for a spring party, and some music in the stadium wouldn't be bad, either.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Local DL Kendal Howard lands an offer he has been waiting on

Over the past few recruiting classes, Virginia Tech has prioritized local hotbed of talent Lord Botetourt High School. On Friday, the Hokies once again extended a scholarship offer to one of Head Coach Jamie Hareless’ pupils, this one landing in the hands of Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kendal Howard.
DALEVILLE, VA
247Sports

247Sports

