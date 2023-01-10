GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman prefers to use his 15th, and last, spring football practice for a full practice instead of a spring game, but Fitz offers a compromise. Bring back the carnival and fanfest that took place during the Ron Prince era. Offer facilities tours and maybe have the players wrap up the spring with some contests for fans to watch to show off their skills, speed and strength. Fitz is happy with no game, but bring the K-State family together for a spring party, and some music in the stadium wouldn't be bad, either.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO