ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Allen Weisselberg, former Trump Org CFO, sentenced to 5 months in jail

By Graham Kates
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qera7_0k9lsfmp00

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump's right-hand man for decades, was sentenced to five months in jail for fraud and tax crimes on Tuesday, nearly two months after he testified against the company that employed him for almost half a century.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to 15 counts of fraud and tax evasion after reaching an agreement with Manhattan prosecutors in which he promised to cooperate. In exchange for his testimony , prosecutors agreed to a sentence of five months in New York's Rikers Island jail, plus five years of probation. Judge Juan Merchan imposed the sentence during a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Weisselberg arrived in court wearing a dark green fleece, white undershirt and blue jeans. Susan Hoffinger, an assistant district attorney, told the court that prosecutors "believe that Mr. Weisselberg provided truthful testimony about the underlying facts of his" crimes and "outlined significant benefits to the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation." Hoffinger said Weisselberg had also paid $2 million in back taxes and fines.

Nicholas Gravante, an attorney for Weisselberg, asked the judge to consider imposing a shorter sentence or confining Weisselberg to house arrest. The charges against Weisselberg could have led to years in prison if he had been convicted at trial.

"He has already been punished tremendously by the disgrace that he brought, not only on himself, but on his wife, his sons and his grandchildren," Gravante said. "The publicity in this case — which really doesn't relate to Mr. Weisselberg, it's his employer — has exponentially increased the severity of the punishment."

Weisselberg briefly addressed the judge, saying that, "I think the words expressed by Mr. Gravante express my thoughts and my feelings."

Merchan rejected Gravante's effort, saying the five month sentence was already far shorter than it would have been had Weisselberg been found guilty at trial. Merchan said that of the millions of dollars of fraud at play in the case, he was "most offended" by a $6,000 check made out to Weisselberg's wife so that she could become eligible for Social Security benefits.

"It was driven purely by greed," Merchan said. "Your client was already making seven figures, they did not need Social Security benefits. And at a time when so many Americans were working so hard."

As they left the court, a member of the prosecutorial team said they were not surprised by Gravante's last-minute effort to save his client from jail.

"He did his job today, and we did ours," the prosecutor said.

Two Trump Organization companies were convicted on Dec. 6 of a combined 17 counts related to tax fraud. A unanimous jury found that the company used a variety of methods to skirt its payroll taxes by giving executives untaxed bonuses and luxury perks worth millions.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg arrives for a sentencing hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on Jan. 10, 2023, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that, "Weisselberg admitted to all counts of the indictment against him and testified in open court that for well over a decade, he carried out a fraudulent tax scheme together with others at the Trump Organization that not only enriched himself and his lifestyle by evading taxes and accountability, but also had benefits for the companies."

"Now, he and two Trump companies have been convicted of felonies and Weisselberg will serve a jail sentence for his crimes. These consequential felony convictions put on full display the inner workings of former President Trump's companies and its CFO's actions," Bragg said.

Weisselberg's three days of testimony in mid-November included detailed explanations of the various schemes, which began in 2005 and lasted until 2018. He described receiving bonus checks for hundreds of thousands of dollars, signed by Trump, but logged as if Weisselberg were an independent contractor. Weisselberg said the funds delivered as independent contractor payments were used to set up Keogh retirement plans, tax-deferred pension accounts designed for people who are self-employed.

Weisselberg and other executives lived rent-free in luxury apartments and drove high-end cars on the company dime. The jury agreed with prosecutors that the valuable digs and luxe benefits represented untaxed compensation.

In a moment that prosecutor Joshua Steinglass would later claim implicated Trump himself, Weisselberg described how Trump and two of his children signed checks to pay up to $100,000 for private school tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren.

Weisselberg said he then instructed the company's controller to deduct the $100,000 from his salary, allowing him to report a smaller income. Copies of some of the checks signed by the Trumps were shown in court.

Weisselberg said the first time Trump signed a tuition check, Weisselberg told him, "Don't forget, I'm going to pay you back for this." The payback, he said, was reducing his salary, and vicariously the company's payroll liability.

The Trump Organization blamed Weisselberg, arguing that he acted alone. Lawyers for the company said frequently during the trial that "Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg" — a phrase later referred to by a prosecutor as the defense's "mantra."

In a statement after its Dec. 6 conviction, the Trump Organization pointed to Weisselberg's testimony that he'd "betrayed" the company's trust and "acted 'solely' for his 'own personal gain.'"

"The notion that a company could be held responsible for an employee's actions, to benefit themselves, on their own personal tax returns is simply preposterous," the company said.

Trump said on Dec. 6 in a statement that he was "disappointed" and that the company would appeal its conviction.

He accused prosecutors in the heavily Democratic city of targeting him, and using Weisselberg's crimes as an excuse.

"New York City is a hard place to be 'Trump,'" said Trump.

Following Tuesday's hearing, Gravante, Weisselberg's attorney, told reporters that his client "regrets the harm his actions have caused the Trump Organization and members of the Trump family" and is "grateful to them for their continued support throughout this difficult chapter of his life."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
OK! Magazine

Revealed: Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Demanded $60K To Speak At Donald Trump's 'Stop The Steal' Rally

More details about what went down on January 6 are coming to light after transcripts were released in late December. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, demanded $60,000 to speak at former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, where he claimed he won the 2020 election. In the new documents, which were released after the former president was investigated for people storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, the TV host, 53, asked for a certain amount of money to make an appearance at the event. “You will pay us that's the deal so don't even think about it,"...
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter Charges

The 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer. Donald Trump has been putting a lot of energy towards his 2024 Presidential campaign in recent weeks. Seeing as the Jan. 6 Committee commissioned to analyze the deadly insurrection at the Capitol during his last stint in office has referred him for criminal charges, though, it’s entirely possible we may not see the politician hit the campaign trail next year.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy