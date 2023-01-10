Read full article on original website
Related
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Serbia & Kazakhstan shock many as they side with the US- Both say that they will ignore the results of the recent vote
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has announced that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories currently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey
A new survey by the Atlantic Council found that the majority of 167 experts surveyed think that Russia is heading for collapse amid the Ukraine war.
Russians escaping Putin's war on Ukraine find a new home – and a moral dilemma
To avoid being conscripted to fight in Ukraine, many Russians flee their country for neighboring Georgia. While Russians' hosts receive them warily, Ukrainians ask: What have you done to help us?
americanmilitarynews.com
‘We have a common enemy’: Georgian soldier says Ukraine’s fight against Russia is his country’s, too
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Georgian Vadim Chkhetiani lies in a hospital bed in Ukraine, recovering from a serious wound suffered there in September while fighting with his countrymen, other foreigners, and Ukrainians against invading Russian forces. “There is this...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
France 24
Notorious Chechen commander leaves Syria and joins Ukrainian army to fight Russia
Abdul Hakim al-Shishani, a notorious Chechen commander fighting Syrian government forces and veteran of the Chechen-Russian war in the 1990s, joined the fight in Ukraine with a group of Chechen fighters to battle Russian forces. FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr tells us more.
Putin said he wants the 'war' in Ukraine to end, acknowledging for the first time it's more than just a 'special military operation'
Putin's apparent reversal prompted criticism from Russians over those who were previously prosecuted for referring to the Ukraine conflict as a war.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
dctribalmedia.com
Sweden allowed to join NATO
Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination
As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
Business Insider
US-trained Afghan commandos are fighting in Ukraine. Some are there for the pay. Others are there for revenge.
Afghan commandos who fled the Taliban are being recruited to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine. Afghan volunteers because they lack stable incomes and are being offerred high salaries. Many of these US-trained fighters see joining Russia's war in Ukraine as the least bad option. This fall, rumors began circulating that...
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Russian leader tells state TV he is 'prepared to negotiate' an end Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin claimed he is willing to hold talks with Ukraine - as an ex Russian spy and military commander slammed the 'stupid stubbornness' of his war leaders.
Comments / 1