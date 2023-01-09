ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

New Nebraska specialty plates have now been unveiled

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A new specialty license plate is coming to Nebraska. It's being released by an agency close to 150 years old. The plates are meant to fund History Nebraska's educational programs. The design is similar to the Good Life highway signs that are placed across the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his pick to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate at a conference Thursday morning. Pillen said former Governor Pete Ricketts will take the seat. The need for Pillen to make the pick came from Ben Sasse resigning Sunday to become the...
NEBRASKA STATE
State leaders encourage healthy habits at Governor's Walk

LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Jim Pillen continued the tradition of the Governor's Walk Friday, encouraging regular exercise and healthy habits. "About a quarter of Nebraskans report they don't get as much physical activity as they should, and in Nebraska the proportion of adults with obesity has been increasing from 28% in 2011 to 36% in 2021," said Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Donahue.
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
IOWA STATE
Lawmakers, others react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) gave her Condition of the State address on Tuesday. Gov. Reynolds introduced a new "school choice" bill, which will be her third year to push for this type of legislation. Democrats are already pushing back on the plan, arguing public dollars belong in public schools.
IOWA STATE
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
NEBRASKA STATE

