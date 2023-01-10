ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Healey to receive first winter and emergency preparedness briefing

(WJAR) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will receive her first winter and emergency preparedness briefing on Wednesday. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker in Framingham. The preparedness briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the Healey administration will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

First Day hikers toast a new year at Sanderson Brook Falls

CHESTER – Approximately four dozen people joined the Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers to start the new year off right with a First Day Hike at Chester-Blandford State Forest on Jan 1. First day hikes first began at the Blue Hills Reservation in eastern Massachusetts in 1992, and have spread...
CHESTER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

How these new state laws will impact you 🤑

Plus: Boston Calling’s headliners. 🥵 Pop quiz! Which celebrity said she got weak in the knees when Tom Brady walked into her trailer? Hint: Not Gisele. But the answer might surprise you. 👀 What’s on tap today:. Boston Calling headliners. The shaky future of new housing.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

A Big Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring

Massachusetts has a great reputation and plenty of options when it comes to concerts and festivals. Whether it's going to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra or James Taylor at Tanglewood in Lenox to a host of popular artists at The Big E in Springfield or some legendary artists and contemporary bands at Mass Moca in North Adams; there's always plenty of live music options here in Massachusetts. Plus you can't forget about venues like the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Calvin Theater in Northampton the list goes on and on. One thing is certain, all of these venues (and many many more in Massachusetts) have been known to host some of the best live music in the world.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free

Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Survey in Southwick census revisits cannabis retail sales question

SOUTHWICK – Residents of Southwick have begun receiving forms to fill out for the annual town census, and with it they will also receive a survey about the potential for recreational cannabis businesses in Southwick. The survey being sent out with the census and posted on the town’s website...
SOUTHWICK, MA
thereminder.com

One year since passing of O’Connor

Jan. 6 marked the anniversary of the death of East Longmeadow Town Councilor Thomas C. O’Connor. Tom O’Connor may not have been born in East Longmeadow, but he surely did “adopt” us when he moved here. Though he had a demanding position as an officer at Connecticut Mutual in Hartford, he immediately got involved with the town as a voter registrar and became the chair of the board of registrars. Under former Town Clerk Tom Florence, he was the go-to guy at every election at the polls, helping Florence run the elections and resolving difficulties. He was honest and forthright, but with a great sense of humor.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Czelusniak carries on family tradition in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON – Growing up in a family that owns a funeral home business is an unconventional experience, especially when that business is the same place you spent your formative years as a child. Jay Czelusniak grew up in his grandparents’ house on 173 North St. in Northampton, a spacious...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WSBS

Can Out of State Residents Legally Purchase Alcohol in Massachusetts?

As we have discussed in the past, Massachusetts is a destination for many folks. Some people want to come to our state to check out our museums, ski resorts, downtown gatherings, and antique shops and experience the Massachusetts culture. Others want to not only come to Massachusetts but permanently move here. Remember when Massachusetts became a hotbed for homebuyers during the pandemic? Massachusetts, Berkshire County specifically, is a great getaway from the big city hustle and bustle while still having plenty of entertainment options. That's a definite understatement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?

The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

