commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
Turnto10.com
Healey to receive first winter and emergency preparedness briefing
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will receive her first winter and emergency preparedness briefing on Wednesday. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker in Framingham. The preparedness briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the Healey administration will...
thereminder.com
First Day hikers toast a new year at Sanderson Brook Falls
CHESTER – Approximately four dozen people joined the Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers to start the new year off right with a First Day Hike at Chester-Blandford State Forest on Jan 1. First day hikes first began at the Blue Hills Reservation in eastern Massachusetts in 1992, and have spread...
Increased financial assistance for western Massachusetts families with special needs
Families in Western Massachusetts who are facing increasing costs and hardships due to inflation can now get extra help from WillPower Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families and individuals.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Boston Globe
How these new state laws will impact you 🤑
Plus: Boston Calling’s headliners. 🥵 Pop quiz! Which celebrity said she got weak in the knees when Tom Brady walked into her trailer? Hint: Not Gisele. But the answer might surprise you. 👀 What’s on tap today:. Boston Calling headliners. The shaky future of new housing.
A Big Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring
Massachusetts has a great reputation and plenty of options when it comes to concerts and festivals. Whether it's going to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra or James Taylor at Tanglewood in Lenox to a host of popular artists at The Big E in Springfield or some legendary artists and contemporary bands at Mass Moca in North Adams; there's always plenty of live music options here in Massachusetts. Plus you can't forget about venues like the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Calvin Theater in Northampton the list goes on and on. One thing is certain, all of these venues (and many many more in Massachusetts) have been known to host some of the best live music in the world.
Massachusetts’ 15 Community Colleges Could Soon Be Free
Top Massachusetts Democrats are talking about free community college for residents of the Commonwealth. It's an idea floated by new Governor Maura Healey and by newly re-elected Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. In her inaugural address, Healey said the cost of free community college is an "investment in our people."
thereminder.com
Survey in Southwick census revisits cannabis retail sales question
SOUTHWICK – Residents of Southwick have begun receiving forms to fill out for the annual town census, and with it they will also receive a survey about the potential for recreational cannabis businesses in Southwick. The survey being sent out with the census and posted on the town’s website...
thereminder.com
One year since passing of O’Connor
Jan. 6 marked the anniversary of the death of East Longmeadow Town Councilor Thomas C. O’Connor. Tom O’Connor may not have been born in East Longmeadow, but he surely did “adopt” us when he moved here. Though he had a demanding position as an officer at Connecticut Mutual in Hartford, he immediately got involved with the town as a voter registrar and became the chair of the board of registrars. Under former Town Clerk Tom Florence, he was the go-to guy at every election at the polls, helping Florence run the elections and resolving difficulties. He was honest and forthright, but with a great sense of humor.
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
westernmassnews.com
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
Maura Healey doubles down on offshore wind during first roundtable as governor
Gov. Maura Healey elevated her sustainability agenda on Tuesday as she and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll ventured to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to probe students and professors about their innovative research endeavors as the new leaders map out a pathway for the commonwealth to be a global leader in combatting the climate crisis.
thereminder.com
Czelusniak carries on family tradition in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON – Growing up in a family that owns a funeral home business is an unconventional experience, especially when that business is the same place you spent your formative years as a child. Jay Czelusniak grew up in his grandparents’ house on 173 North St. in Northampton, a spacious...
Can Out of State Residents Legally Purchase Alcohol in Massachusetts?
As we have discussed in the past, Massachusetts is a destination for many folks. Some people want to come to our state to check out our museums, ski resorts, downtown gatherings, and antique shops and experience the Massachusetts culture. Others want to not only come to Massachusetts but permanently move here. Remember when Massachusetts became a hotbed for homebuyers during the pandemic? Massachusetts, Berkshire County specifically, is a great getaway from the big city hustle and bustle while still having plenty of entertainment options. That's a definite understatement.
Boston Globe
Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?
The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
Another COVID winter finds Mass. in a different place than past years
As the winter holidays enter the review mirror, medical professionals are urging caution as most of Massachusetts experiences high levels of COVID-19, but virus trends stay below previous pandemic-era winters. The state is in a different spot compared to COVID winters of the past, officials told MassLive. Health professionals and...
