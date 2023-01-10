Read full article on original website
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: João Félix shines, but we can’t have nice things
Certainly a debut to remember for João Félix, thrown in at the deep end and revealing himself to be a most excellent swimmer in these treacherous Premier League waters. Perhaps the fun bits of his performance will help comfort us as we navigate the next three games without him.
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment
Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester City were absolutely dreadful in their last match against Southampton. The loss in the Carabao Cup had less to do with player selection than it had to do with player performance. Still, I expect to see a heavily rotated side against at Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the latest edition of the Manchester Derby. For starters, let’s get Ederson back between the pipes.
Gut Feelings: Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester City face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the 189th Manchester Derby. This one is a highly pivotal Premier League clash as City look to keep pressure on league leaders Arsenal. The City Collective offer their thoughts on whether the Blue side or the Red side of Manchester will be singing on Saturday evening.
Manchester City Defender Mendy Not Guilty of Rape
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty on six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault but faces a retrial on one count of rape and one attempted rape. The trial at Chester Crown Court has lasted six months, with the defender pleading not guilty...
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Arsenal: Gunners punish Spurs errors as Conte searches for answers
Tottenham Hotspur are at a crossroads following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Arsenal on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Going into this match, it was being billed as a crucial matchup for both sides with different implications. Arsenal were handed a gift yesterday in the form of Manchester City suffering a 2-1 defeat. A victory today meant going possibly eight points clear of the current champions. For Spurs, they’re in danger of falling too far back in the race for Champions League football. A loss today means facing Manchester City twice in the span of a couple of weeks with a London derby against a revitalized Fulham sandwiched in between.
January 13th-15th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Screw job at Old Trafford: Manchester City Lose 1-2 vs Manchester United: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I said to the players – don’t waste energy thinking what happened. Focus on Spurs. “I would not say we win or lose for this action [the controversial first goal]. Of course, it was involved – an important one. “But...
Match Preview: Sunderland v Swansea City - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(8th) Sunderland v Swansea City (15th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Aston Villa Women vs. Tottenham Women: Match Thread and How to Watch
Hey! Hey you! Are you fully COYS and are ready to cheer on Beth England who is now wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt? Then this is the open thread for you! Tottenham Hotspur Women are set to play Aston Villa Women away today with their shiny new England international almost certainly leading the line for them.
Saturday football open thread
Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...
Everton vs Southampton: Match Preview | It feels like everything is on the line
Everton against Southampton was always going to be a significant encounter given the positions of the two sides in the table, but a chaotic and furious build up has turned it into potentially one of the most significant matches in the Toffees’ recent history. Rarely have I seen a...
Who is the best team along the River Wear? Sunderland Women and Durham go into battle today!
Get along to see Sunderland take on Durham today! Season card holders go for free. It’s derby day once again, folks, as Sunderland Women entertain Durham at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare ground today (DH5 9NA), and a good crowd is expected as we try and get the first victory over Durham since we returned to the Championship.
Sky Blue News: Sewing up Saints, Derby Incoming, Transfer Talk, and More...
Manchester City must quickly put their Carabao Cup loss to Southampton behind them and turn their focus toward Manchester United and a trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready for the 189th Manchester Derby. “There’s nothing...
On This Day (15 January 1972): Brown’s Boys put an end to FA Cup third round curse
Sunderland certainly had familiar opposition as they looked to end a woeful run of FA Cup exits on this day in 1972. Sheffield Wednesday were back in town having only just been up for a league fixture, whilst Black Cats boss Alan Brown had left the Owls in 1968 so that he could take up a second spell in the Roker hot seat.
Paul Ince Bemoans Passivity And Deep Defending In QPR Collapse
The Royals let a two-goal lead slide by conceding two second-half goals against QPR at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday. Jeff Hendrick scored both goals before half-time to put us in a good position, but QPR came out strong in the second 45 minutes through goals from Tyler Roberts.
Richarlison’s World Cup overhead goal nominated for Puskas Award
Death, taxes, a Tottenham Hotspur player winning the Puskas Award. It’s not exactly a trophy that you can put in the cabinet at the new stadium, but it’d be pretty cool nevertheless. Yesterday, news emerged that Richarlison’s incredible scissor kick goal for Brazil in their win over Serbia has been nominated for the Puskas Award, granted by FIFA for the best (“most aesthetically pleasing”) goal in world football.
FA Cup Fairytale: Meadow Lane or bust!
Sunderland had been drawn to play Notts County at their Meadow Lane ground on 13 January 1973 in the Third Round of the FA Cup. The country was in the grip of the “winter of discontent”. Industrial action and strikes were rife, and the government of the day, led by Ted Heath, directed street lighting to be switched off at 10pm in an attempt to save power as industrial action began to impact. The Prime Minister and his government just about survived the miners’ strike of 1972 - they would not survive a second a couple of years later.
Chelsea offer €30m to PSV for ‘absolute top talent’ Noni Madueke — reports
Chelsea continue to find solace in a bit of retail therapy, and have reportedly followed up on our rumored interest in Noni Madueke with a €30m bid for PSV to consider. According to local reports, PSV are not quite ready to accept that offer and are looking to squeeze more out of us with talks fully underway, and we certainly can’t fault them for that. Chelsea’s impulse control in the transfer market seems to range from zero to non-existent at the moment, and other teams must be looking at us with literal dollar signs in their eyes.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Robbed at Old Trafford
Manchester United 2, Bruno Fernandes78’, Marcus Rashford82’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have lost a tough match after a huge and massively missed call on a goal that really turned the tides on the title race. A missed call offside and Pep and company have now dropped points.
