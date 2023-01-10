Read full article on original website
How to Make Gluten-Free Cream of Chicken Soup
From casseroles to sauces, so many recipes call for a can of cream of chicken soup. But that can be tough when the dish has to be gluten-free. What if your heart is set on making Warm Broccoli Cheese Dip or Creamy Hash Brown Casserole?. Don’t be discouraged! You can...
How to Make Ramen in the Microwave and Flavor It Just Right
Instant ramen is an affordable and easy meal to make in a pinch. While the stovetop instructions are fairly simple, you can enjoy it even faster by making ramen in the microwave. No need for a pot and heating up the stove. Here’s how to make ramen quickly with a few pushes of a button, and also how to elevate your ramen with a few flavorful additions.
How to Make Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup
If Mexican-inspired soups are your jam during the cooler months, then this chicken tortilla soup should definitely be on your must-try list. While a lot of soups need to simmer on the stove or in a slow cooker for hours, this soup only needs about 20 minutes on the heat. This is largely thanks to the use of a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, which you just need to strip and shred before adding to your soup.
How to Make Easy 4-Ingredient Cheesy Ranch Chicken
To create cheesy ranch chicken, the tangy, herby flavor of ranch is slathered all over chicken breasts and topped with shredded cheese. It’s the ultimate weeknight chicken recipe!. To keep the recipe quick, I opted for boneless, skinless chicken breasts. You can also use chicken thighs, but they will...
I Tested Ina Garten’s Lasagna and Yes, This Recipe Is a Keeper
Ina Garten won us over with her indulgent overnight mac and cheese, taught home cooks how to make a really creamy cucumber salad and gave us a weeknight-worthy dinner in her shrimp scampi. We’re beginning to believe that the Barefoot Contessa has a near-perfect version of any dish. To see if it’s true, I decided to put the Ina Garten Lasagna recipe to the test.
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love
Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
Chef Jamie Oliver dishes up his smoked pancetta and bean pasta recipe on "GMA3"
Chef Jamie Oliver joins us in the "GMA3" kitchen to demo how to dish up his smoked pancetta and bean paste recipe from his new cookbook, 'One: Simple One-Pan Wonders'
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Ooni Just Launched a Pizza Steel for Cooking Homemade ‘Za—And It’s Under $100
If you’re a pizza aficionado, you know that homemade pizza is (almost) always better than takeout. The ingredients are fresh, the crust is crispier and it’s piping hot—yum!. We’ve tested some of the best outdoor pizza ovens. And while we love them, there’s no denying that they’re...
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
This classic tuna noodle casserole is great for a busy weeknight! It is hearty, creamy, delicious, and easy to make! Your family is sure to love it!. Tuna noodle casserole was a staple in my house growing up. My mom made it regularly and so it is one of those dishes that just tastes like home to me.
Should You Rinse Ground Beef?
Not gonna lie: When I see someone rinse ground beef in the sink, I gag a little. Though I’ve seen a few people commit this kitchen heresy in private, the first time I saw someone publicly rinsing beef under the sink—and calling it a “hack”—was in this TikTok video a couple of years ago. TikTok user Emily Harper purports to show a trick she learned in nutrition class, noting in the video, “All this grease is disgusting. So get rid of it!” She then puts her cooked ground beef in a strainer and runs it under the sink faucet, washing away the grease and putting the dry meat back in the pan.
Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons
Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.
How to Make Gluten-Free Red Velvet Cake
Red velvet recipes often make show-stopping desserts. And is any cake more distinctive than red velvet cake? Bright red and capped with red-freckled domes of white frosting, the cake is a true beauty. Not to mention its decadent flavor: slightly tangy, a little bit chocolatey and super rich. If you’ve...
How to Make the Steak and Kidney Pie That’s Served at Hogwarts
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tell me, what would I get if I added powdered root of...
