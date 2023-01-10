ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: West Linn's Historic Mayor, Another Omicron Variant for the Roster, and England Poised to Ban Plastic Cutlery

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Portland Mercury

Debate Over Police Presence in Portland Schools Heats Up as Leaders Discuss Gun Violence

Pushed to take action after a recent spate of gun violence near several Portland schools, leaders from Portland Public Schools (PPS), the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), the city of Portland, Multnomah County, and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office held a press conference Friday to announce they are talking to each other about possible solutions. While the group of officials said they had found “areas for immediate follow-up,” they declined to give specifics or confirm whether action will be taken before the end of the school year.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Software maker Mozilla shutters Portland office amid shift to remote work

Mozilla has closed its Portland office, shutting down after a decade of operation in the Pearl District as workers shift to a hybrid schedule. The nonprofit organization behind the Firefox web browser and other open internet projects has operated in Portland since 2005. Mozilla said it opted to take space in a private co-working space rather than maintain the dedicated office it has occupied since 2013.
PORTLAND, OR
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Portland

One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Kotek Declares Homelessness State of Emergency, More Air Travel Trouble, and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Sounds Pretty Cringe

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! About the weather....
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland EcoFilm Festival Reckons with Climate Crisis

The 10th anniversary season of the Portland EcoFilm Festival kicks off this weekend, at the Hollywood Theatre. Like the previous two years, the 2023 festival films will be presented across months—rather than a single weekend—and will include a variety of documentaries, shorts, and more. The fest's spacious schedule...
PORTLAND, OR
theregistryps.com

Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project

January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams Will Resign, Living Room Theaters Strike Expected to End Tonight, and Biden's Classified Documents Are Weak Sauce

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! We're looking at...
PORTLAND, OR

