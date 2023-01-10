Good Morning, News: West Linn's Historic Mayor, Another Omicron Variant for the Roster, and England Poised to Ban Plastic Cutlery

Pushed to take action after a recent spate of gun violence near several Portland schools, leaders from Portland Public Schools (PPS), the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), the city of Portland, Multnomah County, and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office held a press conference Friday to announce they are talking to each other about possible solutions. While the group of officials said they had found “areas for immediate follow-up,” they declined to give specifics or confirm whether action will be taken before the end of the school year.

