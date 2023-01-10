Good Morning, News: West Linn's Historic Mayor, Another Omicron Variant for the Roster, and England Poised to Ban Plastic Cutlery

Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The Portland Mercury
Debate Over Police Presence in Portland Schools Heats Up as Leaders Discuss Gun Violence
Pushed to take action after a recent spate of gun violence near several Portland schools, leaders from Portland Public Schools (PPS), the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), the city of Portland, Multnomah County, and the Multnomah County District Attorney's office held a press conference Friday to announce they are talking to each other about possible solutions. While the group of officials said they had found "areas for immediate follow-up," they declined to give specifics or confirm whether action will be taken before the end of the school year.
WWEEK
We Asked Portland-Area Lawmakers What They Think the Chances Are City Hall Will Get Its Agenda Funded in Salem
WW first reported Jan. 8 that three of the city of Portland’s five state lobbyists were departing shortly before the legislative session kicks off Jan. 17—a blow to the city’s ambitious legislative agenda. While the reasons behind two of the departures aren’t entirely clear, sources familiar with...
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About
GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
Software maker Mozilla shutters Portland office amid shift to remote work
Mozilla has closed its Portland office, shutting down after a decade of operation in the Pearl District as workers shift to a hybrid schedule. The nonprofit organization behind the Firefox web browser and other open internet projects has operated in Portland since 2005. Mozilla said it opted to take space in a private co-working space rather than maintain the dedicated office it has occupied since 2013.
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Kotek Declares Homelessness State of Emergency, More Air Travel Trouble, and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Sounds Pretty Cringe
Good Morning, Portland! About the weather....
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
The Portland Mercury
Portland EcoFilm Festival Reckons with Climate Crisis
The 10th anniversary season of the Portland EcoFilm Festival kicks off this weekend, at the Hollywood Theatre. Like the previous two years, the 2023 festival films will be presented across months—rather than a single weekend—and will include a variety of documentaries, shorts, and more. The fest's spacious schedule...
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams resigns from Wheeler’s office due to health reasons
Adams disclosed that he had been suffering from chronic anemia for the past year.
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
theregistryps.com
Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project
January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum’s $3.5 million mansion for sale in West Linn
The mansion of former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last season, is now up for sale. The West Linn residence is listed at $3.5 million and is nearly 1.3 acres.
kptv.com
Oregon state leader calls on TriMet to increase safety after ‘disturbing’ recent crimes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet safety is top of mind for state leaders and riders alike with recent high-profile crimes shaking up the community. Now an Oregon state leader is calling on TriMet to increase security measures and to do so quickly. Police and TriMet said recent crimes were “isolated”...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams Will Resign, Living Room Theaters Strike Expected to End Tonight, and Biden's Classified Documents Are Weak Sauce
Good Afternoon, Portland! We're looking at...
KGW
The biggest county for pot sales in Oregon isn’t where you might think
The per capita cannabis sales leader isn’t urban Multnomah County, it’s way out east in rural Malheur County. And there’s one good reason why.
