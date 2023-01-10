ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Three vehicle accident reported on Zacatecas Street

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A three-vehicle car accident is reported in south Laredo Friday morning. The accident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at Ejido and Zacatecas. Laredo Police were seen assessing some of the damages and speaking to the drivers involved. Fortunately no injuries were reported. For more headlines. click...
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve. Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane. At this time, no life-threatening injuries...
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the face allegedly by her husband has passed away. Krystal Claudina Limon was shot in the face last week allegedly by Francisco Javier Garcia. Officers were called to their home on Camp Avenue on Friday January 6th. Limon passed...
Accident Reported on Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Sunday, January 14, 2023, an accident leaves a trailer on the side of the road. These images sent to the newsroom show a trailer and a white car are involved in the incident. The accident reportedly took place near the Pulga Blanca fleamarket along Highway 359.
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men wanted for a shooting that happened on December are caught by authorities. Last month, on Dec. 28, Laredo Police put out an alert regarding two men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported on Zaragoza Street early December. According to Laredo Police,...
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
Accident reported on Saunders

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the 3100 block of East Saunders Street. Authorities say this is causing significant traffic congestion in the area. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect...
Laredo Police identify woman in fatal auto-pedestrian accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is revealing the identity of a woman who lost her life after allegedly being hit by an SUV. Police report that 79-year-old Virginia Villanueva was walking across Taylor Street and McPherson Road on Tuesday night, January 9, when a white SUV struck her. The incident was reported to the police shortly after 8 p.m.
Accident reported on Chicago Street

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in west Laredo sends two children to the hospital. The accident happened on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Chicago Street at around 4 p.m. Laredo Police confirmed that two children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time there is...
Laredo Police: Woman continues to fight for her life after being shot in the face

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is still fighting for her life at a local hospital after being shot in the face allegedly by her husband. The Laredo Police Department says the victim has not passed despite conflicting social media reports. Due to HIPPA law, which protects the privacy of an individual’s medical records, it is difficult to confirm the victim’s status.
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A bomb threat reported to the Laredo Police Department results in the evacuation of a local barbecue eatery. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a bomb threat that was directed towards LPD headquarters. Laredo Police and the Laredo...
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
Construction project to close I-35 exit to Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A construction project could affect your travels on I-35 and Loop 20 this weekend. Starting on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. crews will be working on the I-35 northbound exit 8B to Loop 20. The exit will be closed to the traveling public from Friday until Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 a.m. Crews will be working on installing steel girders for the continued construction of the direct connector at the Milo Interchange.
District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial. According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence. The evidence...
A Woman Stole $1K In Raw Beef At Texas Grocery Stores & Was A Serial Fajita Meat Thief

A Texas woman allegedly stole over $1,000 in fajita meat from multiple grocery stores in the state, including one location of the beloved H-E-B store. The Laredo Police Department arrested Minerva San Juanita Lopez in Laredo, TX, on Sunday, January 8, on three felony arrest warrants for "theft of property" at various meat markets, according to the Laredo Morning Times Online (LMTonline).
