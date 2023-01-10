Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Three vehicle accident reported on Zacatecas Street
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A three-vehicle car accident is reported in south Laredo Friday morning. The accident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at Ejido and Zacatecas. Laredo Police were seen assessing some of the damages and speaking to the drivers involved. Fortunately no injuries were reported. For more headlines. click...
kgns.tv
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve. Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane. At this time, no life-threatening injuries...
kgns.tv
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the face allegedly by her husband has passed away. Krystal Claudina Limon was shot in the face last week allegedly by Francisco Javier Garcia. Officers were called to their home on Camp Avenue on Friday January 6th. Limon passed...
kgns.tv
Accident Reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Sunday, January 14, 2023, an accident leaves a trailer on the side of the road. These images sent to the newsroom show a trailer and a white car are involved in the incident. The accident reportedly took place near the Pulga Blanca fleamarket along Highway 359.
kgns.tv
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men wanted for a shooting that happened on December are caught by authorities. Last month, on Dec. 28, Laredo Police put out an alert regarding two men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported on Zaragoza Street early December. According to Laredo Police,...
kgns.tv
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the 3100 block of East Saunders Street. Authorities say this is causing significant traffic congestion in the area. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police identify woman in fatal auto-pedestrian accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is revealing the identity of a woman who lost her life after allegedly being hit by an SUV. Police report that 79-year-old Virginia Villanueva was walking across Taylor Street and McPherson Road on Tuesday night, January 9, when a white SUV struck her. The incident was reported to the police shortly after 8 p.m.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Chicago Street
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in west Laredo sends two children to the hospital. The accident happened on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Chicago Street at around 4 p.m. Laredo Police confirmed that two children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time there is...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police: Woman continues to fight for her life after being shot in the face
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is still fighting for her life at a local hospital after being shot in the face allegedly by her husband. The Laredo Police Department says the victim has not passed despite conflicting social media reports. Due to HIPPA law, which protects the privacy of an individual’s medical records, it is difficult to confirm the victim’s status.
kgns.tv
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are detained and an elderly woman is hospitalized after two separate but related accidents were reported on Loop 20 early Monday morning. The first incident happened after 1 a.m. when Laredo Police were called out to a hit and run near the 2300 block of Loop 20.
kgns.tv
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A bomb threat reported to the Laredo Police Department results in the evacuation of a local barbecue eatery. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a bomb threat that was directed towards LPD headquarters. Laredo Police and the Laredo...
kgns.tv
Convicted felon to spend nearly ten years in prison for shooting in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted felon is back in prison and will serve nearly a decade behind bars for a shooting that happened in downtown laredo last year. Jimmy Lara had been arrested before for robbery and as such, he is prohibited from owning a gun. However, last year...
kgns.tv
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
kgns.tv
Construction project to close I-35 exit to Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A construction project could affect your travels on I-35 and Loop 20 this weekend. Starting on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. crews will be working on the I-35 northbound exit 8B to Loop 20. The exit will be closed to the traveling public from Friday until Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 a.m. Crews will be working on installing steel girders for the continued construction of the direct connector at the Milo Interchange.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Leilani Medina's 30-point performance powers Laredo LBJ past in Eagle Pass in District 30-6A duel
Laredo LBJ's Leilani Medina kept her red-hot senior year going with another explosive offensive performance, dropping a season-high 30 points to lead the Lady Wolves to a 52-34 district win Friday night
kgns.tv
District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial. According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence. The evidence...
A Woman Stole $1K In Raw Beef At Texas Grocery Stores & Was A Serial Fajita Meat Thief
A Texas woman allegedly stole over $1,000 in fajita meat from multiple grocery stores in the state, including one location of the beloved H-E-B store. The Laredo Police Department arrested Minerva San Juanita Lopez in Laredo, TX, on Sunday, January 8, on three felony arrest warrants for "theft of property" at various meat markets, according to the Laredo Morning Times Online (LMTonline).
Hebbronville native pleads guilty to cocaine possession
Hebbronville native Ascencion Garza Jr., pleads guilty to possession with intent after being caught smuggling 15 bricks of cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint.
