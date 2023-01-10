LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A construction project could affect your travels on I-35 and Loop 20 this weekend. Starting on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. crews will be working on the I-35 northbound exit 8B to Loop 20. The exit will be closed to the traveling public from Friday until Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 a.m. Crews will be working on installing steel girders for the continued construction of the direct connector at the Milo Interchange.

