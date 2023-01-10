ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Girl Scout cookies are back in Arizona; new ‘Raspberry Rally’ flavor available for a limited time

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
KOLD-TV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.4 inches of snow as of 12 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Program helps Arizona single mothers get higher education for free

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Struggling single mothers in northern Arizona will soon get a chance at higher education. Coconino Community College teamed up with the Women’s Foundation of the State of Arizona to launch the Pathways for Single Moms Progam. The women in the program will get all of their tuition paid to earn certificates in 11 career tracks and free child care. They will also receive an allowance for living expenses, computer equipment, transportation, emergency funds and more. There will be 11 certificate programs for mothers to choose from, including graphic and web design to nursing assistant. “The wraparound support design and holistic approach of Pathways Program for Single Moms is truly a best practice model with a track record of success,” Coconino Community College vice president of student services Tony Williams said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions

MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
MUNDS PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th

The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
TUCSON, AZ

