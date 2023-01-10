ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Vote for the Howard County high school December Athletes of the Month

By Jacob Steinberg Baltimore Sun Media
 3 days ago
Several Howard County athletes had standout performances in December.

Which boy and girl should be chosen as athletes of the month? We’re putting it up to our readers to vote.

The eight athletes are:

Irby Hunter, Reservoir: Named the boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 5-10, Hunter averaged 21.3 points per game in the Gators’ three victories that week, scoring in a variety of ways.

Samiyah Nasir, Howard: Named the girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 5-10, Nasir averaged 16 points per game in the Lions’ three season-opening victories, also making her impact defensively.

Ethan Maokhamphiou, Long Reach: Named the boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-17, Maokhamphiou averaged 18.7 ppg for the Lightning in three wins that week, prolific from behind the arc.

Nia Green, Hammond: Named the girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-17, Green averaged 15.3 ppg to lead the Golden Bears in three wins that week, including an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Dejuan Taylor, Oakland Mills: Named the boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 19-24, Taylor averaged 18 ppg in three games for the Scorpions that week, highlighted by a dominant 30-point performance against Lansdowne.

Taylor Shane, River Hill: Named the girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 19-24, Shane scored 13 points in the Hawks’ lone game of that week and has scored in double figures in six of their nine games so far.

Amir Shaheed, Atholton: Named the boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 26-31, Shaheed averaged 25.5 points per game in the Raiders’ two games that week and finished in double figures each of Atholton’s nine games so far.

Meghan Yarnevich, Howard: Named the girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 26-31, Yarnevich averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game, helping the Lions win the All About the Girls Holiday Tournament after returning from injury.

Vote Here:

Who is the Howard County December Boys Athlete of the Month?

Who is the Howard County December Girls Athlete of the Month?

You can vote once every three hours for who you believe should be the Athletes of the Month. The poll will close on Monday Jan. 16 at noon. Results will be published in the Jan. 19, 2023, edition of the Howard County Times.

The Southern High School basketball team will have a game with North County High School on January 12, 2023, 13:45:00.
