Lauren Alaina Once Performed Live on ‘American Idol’ as a Tornado Was Hitting Her Home
American Idol contestants are used to having to ignore distractions while they're performing — the show's audition process is even chaotic and noisy to test the prospective contestants' focus — but during one live taping in 2011, then-contestant Lauren Alaina had to perform under conditions that were extreme, even for a seasoned pro.
REPORT: Lisa Marie Presley Was Brain Dead, Heart Stopped Second Time After Family Signed DNR
According to a new report, Lisa Marie Presley died after her heart stopped a second time on Thursday (Jan. 12) — and her family had signed a DNR (do not resuscitate) order because she had been pronounced brain dead. TMZ reports that Presley's family had ordered doctors not to...
Chris Lane Updates Fans After Baby Baker’s Hospital Visit: ‘Keep on Praying’
Chris Lane's infant son, 3-month old Baker Weston, is feeling better after a scary trip to the hospital, but the singer is still requesting that fans keep his family in their prayers. On Wednesday night (Jan. 11), Lane shared a snapshot of a pediatric ER entrance taken from the vantage...
Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?
Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Kelsea Ballerini Announces More Heartfirst Tour Dates for Spring 2023
Kelsea Ballerini has announced a second North American leg of her Heartfirst Tour for March. Kicking off in Toronto on March 6, the new string of dates will feature stops in nine cities, wrapping on March 18 in Pittsburgh, Pa. "Let's do this again," Ballerini writes on social media in...
