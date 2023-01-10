Read full article on original website
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Why Gas Prices Are Rising Again in the U.S.
After falling from a record high in 2022, retail gas prices are on the rise again. What is driving this increase, and how long is it likely to last?
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
US home price gains fall sharply in November as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
Home prices rose 8.6% in November, according to new CoreLogic data, the smallest gain in two years as high mortgage rates exclude prospective homebuyers.
Rental Market Cools: Asking Rents Dip 1.4% Month-Over-Month
Asking rents in the U.S. dipped 1.4% month-over-month, but rose 4.8% year-over-year. That's the smallest increase in median asking rents since July of 2021, according to data issued Thursday by Redfin Corp RDFN. What Happened: Rents grew at a pace three times greater last year than it is growing now....
Aviation International News
Used Business Aircraft Inventories Climb, Values Slip
Used business aircraft inventories continued to climb last month while asking values are declining, according to Sandhills Global’s latest marketplace report. Even so, aircraft values remain higher than a year ago, the company added. Specifically, preowned business turboprop inventories in the U.S. and Canada increased 3.18 percent month-over-month and...
At $3.28, U.S. retail gas prices are on the rise
A dip in activity at the nation's refinery may in part be to blame for the increase in prices at the pump.
htrends.com
ForwardKeys - The US a Top Source Market and Driver of Global Travel Recovery
Before the pandemic, China was considered the most valuable source market for destinations due to its sheer size, high purchasing power and penchant for luxury goods. Now, amid China’s absence, destinations should be trying to re-engage and entice American travellers, who have helped to reinvigorate the ailing tourism sector, first in 2020 with the Caribbean and Mexico, and now around the globe, from Europe to Asia.
agupdate.com
Spring wheat prices strengthen to end 2022
The spring wheat market saw a little strengthening in prices toward the end of December, closing out 2022. Some factors that were driving it include short coverings in the futures market and perhaps some additional coverage from end-users with the forecasted cold, snowy conditions and potential impacts on rail freight, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. Also, there still continues to be some tightness in the rail freight market in some sectors and delays in car placements.
December inflation breakdown: Where are consumer prices rising the fastest?
Inflation fell but remained stubbornly high in December, squeezing Americans in the form of higher prices for basic necessities like groceries and rent.
EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
California ERs report 1800% rise in pot-related visits for senior citizens
There’s been a surge in the number of senior citizens visiting the ER because of marijuana use — and experts say it’s partly because boomers are shocked to find out how much stronger weed is in 2023. A new study from the University of California San Diego, revealed a stunning 1,808% increase in cannabis-related emergency room visits among Californians ages 65 and up from 2005 to 2019. Physicians said that the number should spark widespread concern and drug screenings for all seniors. “It’s troubling,” Dr. Michael D. Levine, director of medical toxicology at UCLA Health, told The Post. “It corresponds to...
Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina on Thursday became the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company.
What is Alabama’s favorite fast-food restaurant?
Alabama's favorite fast-food restaurant should come as no "sur-fries."
freightwaves.com
Airfreight industry watches for signs of midyear recovery
Air cargo ended 2022 on a weak streak that is expected to continue well into the first half of the year, with logistics companies hanging hopes for better demand on retail inventory clearance bottoming out by summer. Uncertainty is the watchword for 2023. Any progress in freight transport could be...
US News and World Report
Instant View: U.S. Consumer Prices Fall in December
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid declining prices for gasoline and other goods, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend. The consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after gaining 0.1% in...
htrends.com
U.S. Air Travel Consumer Report: October Consumer Complaints Down 12% from September
Yet Remain Three Times Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels. The U.S. Department of Transportation today released its Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) on airline operational data compiled for the month of October 2022 for on-time performance, consumer complaints, mishandled baggage, and mishandled wheelchairs and scooters. There was a 12.0% decrease in air travel service complaints from September to October; however, complaints are more than 370% above pre-pandemic levels in October 2019.
emsnow.com
Shipments of TV Panels Are Projected to Drop by 2.8% YoY for 2023 as Sluggish Economy Affects TV Sales, Says TrendForce
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict and high inflation will continue to affect the global economy and politics during 2023. The recent decline of the global economy, in particular, has significantly dampened the outlook on sales of whole TV sets since the performance of the TV market primarily depends on consumer demand. Therefore, TrendForce projects that shipments of TV panels will fall by 2.8% YoY to a total of 264 million pieces for 2023.
htrends.com
Egypt Economic Growth to Spur Business Travel in North Africa
Egypt’s rising economy and structural development presents a considerable opportunity for the long-term expansion of business tourism in the North Africa region, according to Globalata, a data and analytics company. According to GlobalData’s report, ‘Tourism Destination Market Insight: North Africa’, business travel is currently undeveloped in North Africa, representing...
Auto sales are falling — but profits are surging. Welcome to the new normal
The US auto industry just posted its worst sales in more than a decade — but that's not necessarily a bad sign for the sector.
