Read full article on original website
Related
USDA Fines Major Iowa Puppy Mill After Years Of Violations
The featured image is a stock image, it was not taken on-site. A repeat offender has been cited for violations by the USDA yet again. Over the past six years, Happy Puppy dog-breeding has been cited for many violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They have recently received a fine of $12,600 for euthanizing unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections. According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, the animals would then be left alone to die.
8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves
Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?
Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
Vilsack: No Compromise with Mexico on GMO Corn
Mexico’s planned 2024 GMO corn ban and Canada’s tariff barriers to U.S. dairy remain trade irritants as the three nations’ leaders met in Mexico City this week. It was another “three amigos summit” for the leaders of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, with trade on their plates as agricultural trade issues, continued to fester despite the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement—USMCA.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0