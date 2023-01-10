Read full article on original website
Factbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases there surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data.
frommers.com
The World's Most On-Time Airlines and Airports in 2022
As it does every year, Cirium, a leading aviation analytics company, has crunched the numbers to come up with its On-Time Performance Review of global airlines. The annual report card is already well-scrutinized by industry insiders, but this time it signifies much more because it can tell consumers a lot about which airlines are healthy enough to function well under the toughest circumstances.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
International Flights to China to Hit 80% of Pre-Pandemic Levels By The End of 2023 According to Aviation Regulators
The Civil Aviation Administration of China says it expects international flights to and from China to hit 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023 after Beijing lifted nearly all travel restrictions on Sunday. After nearly three years, most travellers heading to China only need to have...
htrends.com
Egypt Economic Growth to Spur Business Travel in North Africa
Egypt’s rising economy and structural development presents a considerable opportunity for the long-term expansion of business tourism in the North Africa region, according to Globalata, a data and analytics company. According to GlobalData’s report, ‘Tourism Destination Market Insight: North Africa’, business travel is currently undeveloped in North Africa, representing...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Where are Chinese travelers heading now that borders have reopened?
As of January 8, China's travel-starved residents are able to explore the world freely again. We talk to experts to find out which destinations and experiences are atop their wishlists.
What Are the 7 Biggest Airports in the World?
Many air travelers have experienced the less-than-ideal scenario of needing to make a quick transfer to a connecting flight, only to discover that the next gate appears to be in a different county. Perhaps it only feels that far away, but changing planes at a major airport can certainly help a person get their daily steps in. And sometimes those daily steps take the form of frantically running through some of the world's busiest airports, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
Flying Commercial? These 7 VIP Concierge Services Will Make Your Trip Smooth and Frictionless
Travel is wonderful, commercial airports, and more often than not, commercial flights, are not. . .There are a few ways, though, to transform a slog through the terminal—mostly, by using the magic-workers employed by greeter services. These firms effectively act as in-terminal concierges to create a virtually frictionless experience at even the most hassle-prone airport (any alternative nominees to JFK, very welcome). We’ve pulled together a cheat sheet of companies you should know, which operate both domestically and worldwide, and who’ll guarantee a good experience from opening the limo door to turning left as you board. Air General Airports Served 13 domestic hubs—the firm’s...
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
Say Goodbye to Easy Travel Perks - Airlines Tighten Rules for Earning Elite Status, Lounge Access
There has been an increase in travelers who are willing to pay higher prices for tickets and use rewards credit cards in order to have access to premium cabins and airport lounges, according to CNBC.
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors
The U.S. government has extended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
News Channel Nebraska
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there's plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
CNBC
Everyone's elite, but not for long. Airlines make travel perks harder to earn this year
Airlines are raising the bar for travel perks, like lounge access and elite status. During the Covid pandemic, airlines allowed sidelined travelers to extend frequent flyer status. Carriers are also rethinking cabin configurations to fit more business-class or premium economy seats. The "preboarding" group includes members of United Global Services,...
Which airline should you fly based on your zodiac sign?
Get ready to fly the friendly skies. Planes are the fastest and best way to experience the world. Through travel we learn about new horizons and illuminate aspects of yourself that you’ve never known before. Yet, while travel can be one of the most exhilarating experiences, it can also bring plenty of headaches. Southwest we are looking at you. Finding the perfect airline to bring you the most ideal flight experience is one the most crucial aspects of planning and enjoying a vacation or business experience. With so many airlines to choose from, which is the best one for you? To...
Business Insider
How to earn, redeem, and maximize Alaska Airlines miles — from domestic flights to international first class
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan is one of...
htrends.com
U.S. Air Travel Consumer Report: October Consumer Complaints Down 12% from September
Yet Remain Three Times Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels. The U.S. Department of Transportation today released its Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) on airline operational data compiled for the month of October 2022 for on-time performance, consumer complaints, mishandled baggage, and mishandled wheelchairs and scooters. There was a 12.0% decrease in air travel service complaints from September to October; however, complaints are more than 370% above pre-pandemic levels in October 2019.
