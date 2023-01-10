Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Index, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA, OTVI.USA. From January 2019 through the first two weeks of January 2023 companies have booked container imports nearly in sync with asking for domestic truckload capacity over the past four years. As inventories correct, that is changing. But their direction remains similar entering ’23.

