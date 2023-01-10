Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
How big are the world’s largest ocean container ships?
Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine in June launched the largest container ship ever built, the aptly named Ever Alot. The massive ship has a capacity of 24,004 twenty-foot equivalent units, just a little more than its slightly older sibling, the Ever Ace, launched in July 2021 and the former world record holder at 23,992 TEUs.
freightwaves.com
Relationship between imports and trucking is dynamic but telling
Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Index, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA, OTVI.USA. From January 2019 through the first two weeks of January 2023 companies have booked container imports nearly in sync with asking for domestic truckload capacity over the past four years. As inventories correct, that is changing. But their direction remains similar entering ’23.
