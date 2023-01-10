Read full article on original website
New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
ODU hires associate VP for innovation, commercialization
Kevin Leslie is Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium exec director. Kevin Leslie will be Old Dominion University’s first associate vice president for innovation and commercialization, the Norfolk-based university announced Friday. Leslie will improve ODU’s technology transfer operation to better identify, develop and market faculty, staff and student intellectual property...
City closings, events planned for MLK Jr. Day
This year, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday is observed on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
Norfolk school board sworn in, new Chair and Vice Chair elected
According to a press release, Tiffany Moore-Buffaloe was sworn in as the new Ward 4 representative, along with returning board members Tanya Bhasin, Lauren Campsen, Carlos Clanton, and Dr. Adale Martin.
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
Shooting fallout: Metal detectors in elementary schools?
The shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old boy has plunged the nation into uncharted waters of school violence, with many demanding metal detectors in every school.
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
Small business owner from Portsmouth wins $100,000 in lottery
A small business owner from Portsmouth is one of the winner's in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
Chesapeake man sentenced for conspiring with brother to distribute kilogram of cocaine
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine. According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant […]
Newport News to install metal detectors after elementary school shooting
The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
Newport News mom is 'tired of thoughts and prayers' amid safety concerns
During Thursday's press conference, the school board announced they will make some changes to strengthen security at schools.
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
BREAKING NEWS: 'Officer-involved shooting' on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears before judge
15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears before judge
