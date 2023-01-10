ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

ODU hires associate VP for innovation, commercialization

Kevin Leslie is Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium exec director. Kevin Leslie will be Old Dominion University’s first associate vice president for innovation and commercialization, the Norfolk-based university announced Friday. Leslie will improve ODU’s technology transfer operation to better identify, develop and market faculty, staff and student intellectual property...
NORFOLK, VA
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. Norfolk State loses on technical foul...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears before judge

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth --...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

